NebraskaTV
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: January 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Makovicka with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Four Nebraskans named to NCBA Policy Committee leadership. - Nebraska entrepreneurs receive USDA Rural Development funds for meat supply chain expansion. - Chickens NOT soaring with egg prices: 43 of 58 million birds slaughtered from...
NebraskaTV
NSP troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents during snowstorm
North Platte, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents on Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm swept across major parts of the state. Over the past two days, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs...
NebraskaTV
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. policymakers and city leaders have talked, workshopped and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
NebraskaTV
National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
