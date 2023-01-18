Charles Lepper started this week as the 11th president of Grand Rapids Community College, succeeding Bill Pink, who took a job in July 2022 as the president of Ferris State University. Lepper brings a long resume of leadership roles in higher education, most recently overseeing student affairs and enrollment at 10 Salt Lake Community College campuses in Utah that serve more than 60,000 students annually. Prior to that, Lepper served as vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Va. Relocating to Grand Rapids is somewhat of a homecoming for Lepper, who received his master’s degree from Grand Valley State University in 1998. He comes to Grand Rapids as several area colleges and universities bring in new leadership, and as the state prioritizes higher education through programs like Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners. In a recent interview with MiBiz, Lepper discussed his early priorities to connect with the community and West Michigan business leaders and strengthen partnerships with area employers to help boost enrollment.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO