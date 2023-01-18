ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mibiz.com

Fishbeck boosts environmental practice in deal for SW Michigan-based Envirologic

CASCADE TWP. — Architecture and engineering firm Fishbeck is growing its environmental practice with the acquisition of Southwest Michigan’s Envirologic Technologies Inc. The deal for Envirologic, which was founded in 1989 in the Kalamazoo area and specializes in brownfield redevelopment, environmental investigation and due diligence and ecological services across Michigan and surrounding states, will add 25 employees to Fishbeck.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

New GRCC president discusses business partnerships, boosting enrollment

Charles Lepper started this week as the 11th president of Grand Rapids Community College, succeeding Bill Pink, who took a job in July 2022 as the president of Ferris State University. Lepper brings a long resume of leadership roles in higher education, most recently overseeing student affairs and enrollment at 10 Salt Lake Community College campuses in Utah that serve more than 60,000 students annually. Prior to that, Lepper served as vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Va. Relocating to Grand Rapids is somewhat of a homecoming for Lepper, who received his master’s degree from Grand Valley State University in 1998. He comes to Grand Rapids as several area colleges and universities bring in new leadership, and as the state prioritizes higher education through programs like Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners. In a recent interview with MiBiz, Lepper discussed his early priorities to connect with the community and West Michigan business leaders and strengthen partnerships with area employers to help boost enrollment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy