Livestock saved, barn destroyed after crews battled Potter Township fire for seven hours

By Keely Doll
 3 days ago

Fire crews worked for nearly seven hours to put out a barn fire in Potter Township Monday night.

Crews responded to a call at 4:45 p.m. for a barn fire 400 block of Upper Georges Valley Road, staying until midnight to contain the flames. Crews across Centre County were dispatched, including Pleasant Gap, Gregg Township, Boalsburg, Centre Hall, Millheim, Undine, Alpha, Miles Township and Boalsburg fire companies.

Centre Hall Fire Company Chief Austin Brown said the barn was half-woodworking shop, half-hay storage.

“Barn fires are usually the longest, I mean, you have so much that you have to go through and make sure it doesn’t re-light,” Brown said. “Especially with hay being involved, that’ll smolder forever.”

Barn fires tend to be safer for fire crews but can take much longer to contain due to their size and build. Crews have to be especially diligent in monitoring and putting out hot spots or places where fire could still be smoldering, Brown said.

Crews were able to rescue three rabbits and two pigs from the barn, but the structure itself was destroyed, Brown said.

Crews asked drivers to avoid the area Monday night, and set up a lane restriction between Lucas Lane and Asher Lane.

Fire crews were called Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to a barn fire in the 400 block of Upper Georges Valley Road in Potter Township. MIKE FRAZIER /Photo provided

