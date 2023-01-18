Read full article on original website
Bishop Bronco Varsity Basketball Team Scores A Win From Kern Valley
Bishop Broncos Varsity Basketball traveled to Kern Valley on Tuesday. And as expected it was a good game with a lot of action. Ty Arcularius led the way for the Broncos with 17 points followed by Cain Omohundro with 16 points, Reese Dondero with 12 points, Juju Charley with 10 points, Wokoba Spoonhunter with 8 points and Evan Fuller with 6 points.
Update to Bishop High School Game Schedule – January 19, 2023
Our JV boys basketball was slated to host Mojave on Friday night in Lone Pine at 7:00 and that has been canceled. Varsity girls will host Frazier Mountain at Lone Pine at 4:00 and the varsity boys at 5:30. On Tuesday, January 24th Bishop will now be hosting Mammoth soccer...
Joann Poncho – October 20, 1936 – January 14, 2023
Joann Poncho, 86 passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 14, 2023, at Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Ca. Joann was a devout Christian and a proud Bishop Paiute Tribal Member. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. Joann was born in Bishop on October 20,...
Bishop’s Most Adorable Children’s Community Theater Event Goes Live this Saturday January 21
Bishop’s most adorable children’s community theater event goes live this Saturday with an exciting performance of The Jungle Book — for one day only! The Missoula Children’s Theatre is back in town with its annual performance featuring children from our local community. Bring your kids and family to watch The Jungle Book this Saturday, January 21st, at 3 PM and at 5:30 PM at the High School Auditorium on North Fowler Street.
Learn to Protect Your Home from Wildfire – The Time to Take Preventive Measures is Now
With wildfires posing an ever-present threat throughout California, taking pre-emptive actions to protect your home and property is more important than ever. In an effort to arm residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures, the California Native. Plant Society-Bristlecone Chapter, County of Inyo, and UC Cooperative...
Staff Tenures Recognized by Inyo County Board of Supervisors at January 17 Meeting
The Board officially welcomed several new employees and, as has been tradition since 2019, took the time to honor numerous staff members for reaching service milestones during the Fourth Quarter of 2022, and to offer its gratitude for their dedicated service. Those honored included:. • Public Works – Shane Rily...
Press Release: Inyo Board of Supervisors Joined Tuesday January 17, 2023 in Congratulating Two County Departments for Making Significant Safety Improvements During 2022.
Members of the Inyo Board of Supervisors joined Tuesday in congratulating two County departments for making significant safety improvements during 2022. Risk Manager Aaron Holmberg and new Safety Coordinator Tehauna Tiffany presented Risk Management’s annual “Most Improved in Safety” awards to the Inyo County Road Department and Animal Services. The former was recognized for its efforts at the Bishop Road Yard, and the latter for its work at the Inyo County Animal Shelter in Big Pine.
