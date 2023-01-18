ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

We asked five people what they will be watching for in the Householder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been called the biggest government corruption scandal in Ohio history. Now, two and-a-half years after indictments were handed down against former House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Chairman Matt Borges on what prosecutors say was a $60 million-plus bribery scheme, a jury trial is scheduled to start Friday in a Cincinnati federal courtroom. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count is...
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
KIDZ BOP returning to Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The KIDZ BOP Kids will be taking the stage on the 2023 Ohio State Fair's opening day as part of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Fair attendees can head to the Celeste Center on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the kids perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and several more.
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
