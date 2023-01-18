There’s a specific audience for the movie Theater Camp. It’s demographic who prays every morning in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Patti LuPone for the most important things in life: that the high school theater director will finally listen and produce Songs of a New World instead of Footloose for the spring musical; that they’ll transfer that West End production of Dreamgirls already; and, of course, that they’ll find their community, the people who understand these priorities.That audience was abundantly present at the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere Saturday night in Park City, a crowd clearly...

1 HOUR AGO