Brenda Louise “Moose” Jones, 61, Lubeck, WV, at 10:00 pm on January 18, 2023, flew into the arms of her loving God. At 10:01 pm, her bright light lit up Heaven’s Pearly Gates, and in the background, you could hear the unmistakable “YEEOWW” from her mother, Bonnie. At 10:02 pm, the duo turned around to the crowd of family and friends she has missed for so long, and they said to the crowd, “Who wants to hear the one about the Preacher, the Lawyer, and the Doctor?”

