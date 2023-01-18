ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

ruth ann Ingram
3d ago

These mons need to get a hobby, get a job, have an affair to occupy their time. Banning books has nothing to do with liberty. I urge all who want our Boone County libraries to be a bastion of the freedom to read what we want, to attend this meeting to voice our concerns. Kids read according to their level of maturity. Stop this nonsense. Taking away one freedom, makes taking away other freedoms easier.

Lise AD
3d ago

it's clear they don't trust a parent's, or teacher's, capacity to make their own informed & intelligent decisions on what's appropriate for their students. who made them the Moral Police. maybe these moral police w/b happier in another country, where there are no individual rights & freedoms.

Chris Y
2d ago

I thought Liberty meant more freedom to do and read what you want. Not restricting material. Their name is not reflected in their actions.

