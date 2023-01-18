A man was killed when he jumped in front of a subway train in the Bronx, authorities said. The unidentified man was seen springing into the path of the southbound train as it entered the White Plains Road/Pelham Parkway station just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO