This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Man arrested for murder of woman in her Upper West Side apartment: NYPD
Upper West Side, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, has been arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police […]
‘Joyful’ teen dead after six others pounce, stab him in Coney Island
A Brooklyn teen who was jumped and stabbed by gang members earlier this week died of his wounds on Saturday, officials said. Nyheem Wright, 17, died at Maimonides Medical Center Saturday afternoon, succumbing to a collapsed lung and punctured vein, school officials announced. “I spoke with the young man’s principal this evening, who described him as a joyful leader. He was on the verge of graduation, and was a hard worker who took an active role in leading other young people at his school,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said on Twitter Saturday night. Police said six teen boys were chasing Nyheem Wright,...
Memorial mass to take place for Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora, NYPD officers who were fatally shot
Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.
Suspect’s getaway car in deadly Bronx teen shooting: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of a suspect’s alleged getaway car Friday night, following a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured. A gray Jeep Renegade is depicted in the photos in front of the Police Athletic League in Longwood on...
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'
Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
Teen shot after leaving basketball game at Brooklyn school, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot after leaving a basketball game at a school in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said. The teenager was shot in the left arm after getting into a dispute with a 17-year-old boy, according to the NYPD. The victim and suspect had left a basketball game at Eagle […]
Man killed after jumping in front of NYC subway train, police say
A man was killed when he jumped in front of a subway train in the Bronx, authorities said. The unidentified man was seen springing into the path of the southbound train as it entered the White Plains Road/Pelham Parkway station just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Manhattan woman, 74, found dead and tied up in her UWS home: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet tied inside her Upper West Side apartment, authorities said Friday. Maria Hernandez was found by her sister lying unresponsive on the floor, bound with rope, and covered with a sheet around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday inside the apartment […]
Off-Duty Bed-Stuy Cops Hanky Panky In Precinct Parking Lot: Report
Two off-duty officers from a Bed-Stuy police precinct were said to be observed having sexual relations inside a personal vehicle in the station’s parking lot, according to a report in the New York Post. A source told the Post that they had heard a woman screaming in […] Click...
NYPD: Man arrested after officers found several illegal guns in home
NEW YORK -- Police said they found nearly a dozen illegal weapons inside a Staten Island home. Officers found six long guns, three handguns and 3D printers during a search of the home on Delafield Place, according to police. NYPD confiscated the weapons and arrested 42-year-old Adam Simmons on gun charges.
4 charged in federal court with selling ghost guns in Brooklyn
Four people were charged in the Eastern District federal court on Jan. 11 with allegedly conspiring to illegally traffic more than 50 guns. Two of the defendants were also charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and one was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. David McCann,...
Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
