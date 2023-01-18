Rushing to catch a boat the other day, I failed to stop to pick up a newspaper to read on the way to Woods Hole. That meant that I was looking out at the water and recalling long ago times when, with my brother John, we would go on all-day sails to the Elizabeth Islands or Cape Pogue, or fish for flounder in the Middle Ground off West Chop.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO