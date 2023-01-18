Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis questions Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia ‘done deal’
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has questioned Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia being a ‘done deal’ for the spring. With no signed contract on either side, Lewis is dumbfounded as to how the fight keeps being referred to as a certainty. Lewis asked regarding Davis vs Garcia:...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
worldboxingnews.net
Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly
Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier
Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder WBC quadrilogy to diddle heavyweight mandatories
Deontay Wilder is set to gain another shot at the WBC heavyweight title in a clash planned to diddle the mandatory challengers in 2023. World Boxing News understands that Wilder has already had contact with old rival Tyson Fury to meet for the fourth time this year. Wilder and Fury...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
Sporting News
Which boxers are in Undisputed? Full list of confirmed fighters for new boxing video game in 2023
In 2011, Fight Night Champion made waves across the video game universe. Now, a new generation of fight fans will get a chance to play against their favorite boxers, with the goal being to become a world champion. The new Undisputed video game is slowly coming together. It has an...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Brawl breaks out at BKFC press conference
On Thursday, BKFC conducted a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3. Although the card is still a month away, fans got a preview of what they would see as Mike Richman and Lorenzo Hunt exchanged blows on stage, finally knocking it to the ground. Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
worldboxingnews.net
Full undercard set for Guidry vs Stiverne heavyweight PPV
Two championship fights are among the six undercard clashes that are part of “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!” boxing spectacular presented by Don King Promotions at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21. The world’s greatest boxing promoter has put together another super sensational card headlined...
BoxingNews24.com
George Groves says Chris Eubank Jr was drained at 160, wants Liam Smith to fight GGG
By Charles Brun: Former super middleweight champion George Groves believes that Chris Eubank Jr was weight drained at 160, which played a part in his fourth round knockout loss to 154-pounder Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith last Saturday night in Manchester, England. When Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) fought Groves...
MMAmania.com
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
overtimeheroics.net
Naoya Inoue is Ready to Conquer 122-pound Division
Just a month after becoming Japan’s first undisputed champion, Naoya Inoue is chasing for another history in boxing. The 29-year old pound-for-pound superstar has confirmed that he will be moving up to the 122-pound division in a bid to become a four-weight world champion and the first man to become an undisputed boxing champion in two weight class.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder in negotiations for May, possibly in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations are underway for Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Hearn-promoted John Ryder in May, possibly in England, Mexico, the U.S., or the Middle East. Bringing Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) to the UK appears to be Hearn’s first...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Sean Strickland embarrasses self proclaimed self defense expert
Sean Strickland just made an appearance at a venue in Las Vegas. He caused chaos as usual, and jokingly sparred with self-defense instructor Dale Brown. A clip of him tripping the infamous instructor onto a display made of glass is gaining a lot of traction. Strickland visited the store for...
UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton Scheduled For Spring Showdown In Japan
Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue, is set to move up in weight and challenge current unified junior featherweight champ, Stephen Fulton this spring in Japan. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that Inoue and Fulton had agreed to terms on a deal to face one...
