ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Do city residents pay to power Christmas lights?
It’s a question that gets asked often, usually around the holiday season. Do the residents of the City of Natchitoches pay for the electricity used to keep the 300,000+ lights on during the city’s annual Christmas Festival. This past Christmas, the question was raised again on social media,...
klax-tv.com
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
KPLC TV
FEMA announces over $3 million for City of Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA will award the City of Lake Charles an additional $3.488 million for ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery. The funding will help the city repair buildings damaged in the storm.
kalb.com
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022. Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023. The Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish
Louisiana residents are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees and showing appreciation for one of our state's most valuable assets. Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Friday. APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area. Updated:...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 20, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 20, 2023. Jerraonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. Theresa Hewett Hebert, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessie Conrad Butts, 21, Lake Charles: Possession...
kalb.com
How to vote on the RPSB 2023–2024 school year calendar options
Alena Noakes spoke with State Senator Sharon Hewitt about why she has chosen to run for Louisiana governor. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy is in Washington D.C. this week to try and solve the city's top concerns, which include crime, youth challenges and homelessness. Natchitoches Parish school receive checks for Christmas...
kalb.com
Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana native released their first children’s book, “Forever So,” on Saturday morning at the Westside Regional Library. DC Sills, a Disciples of Christ Pastor, authored the book that brings a message of acceptance to the reader. The book follows a sing-a-long pattern that includes themes about accepting yourself for who you are and realizing that you are loved and worthy, forever so, as it says in the book.
KPLC TV
Chuck Eats Restaurant Week brings discounts to Lake Area restaurants
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you’ve been wanting to check out some new dishes and restaurants in SWLA, now is a great time - Chuck Eats Restaurant Week starts today. The weeklong event highlights some of the best cuisine the Lake Area has to offer, complete with deals and discounts at local restaurants.
kalb.com
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
kalb.com
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
