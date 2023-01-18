Read full article on original website
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
Proposed changes to Maryland’s vehicle emissions inspection program put the burden to pay for it on low-wealth individuals. Gov. Moore and the legislature should step in | COMMENTARY
Before leaving office, Gov. Larry Hogan took the unusual step of moving forward with revised regulations concerning Maryland’s Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP), despite strong opposition from the legislative committee that oversees new rules. He certainly had authority to do so. The Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review has the power to halt emergency ...
Washington Examiner
Back to his roots: Wes Moore's barbershop, friends relishing historic inauguration
BALTIMORE -- The inauguration of Wes Moore into Maryland's governor's house is no doubt historic, but it is a prideful moment for a barbershop in the heart of Baltimore City.Not only friends, but fraternity brothers of Wes Moore, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, gathered at Groomatory Barber's Club on North Howard Street in Baltimore to watch Wednesday's history-making moment. Live Updates: The inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Groomatory Barber's Club Street is the haven for cuts, clips and conversation.But this ascension of Maryland's first Black governor is a source of pride for the small barbershop in downtown Baltimore that...
Maryland’s new governor is everything the GOP hates ... and Moore
Wes Moore was inaugurated Wednesday as the governor of Maryland, making the Democrat just the third Black person ever to be elected and inaugurated as a governor in the U.S., as well as the first Black governor in Maryland’s history. Moore, an Army vet and bestselling author, drubbed his...
Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
Meet Aruna Miller, the new Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
Aruna Miller took the oath of office yesterday, officially taking her place as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, the first Asian American to do so.
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Maryland’s First Black Governor — Seeking Asylum? — Separate Housing For Trans Students
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2023 WATCH BELOW READ BELOW 1. It’s a New Day in the Old Line State: Wes Moore Sworn in as Maryland’s First Black Governor What You Need to Know: Although he said the day was not about […]
