Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney Spears new Tattoo, Dolly, Salma, Jodie Sweetin!
'It sucks': Britney Spears gets new tattoo but immediately regrets it. OUR QUEEN!!!!!!!! Dolly Parton is 77. Salma Hayek took down a glam pic after people accused her of going too heavy on the filters. Kelsea Ballerini wouldn't confirm that she's dating "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, so TMZ went...
'Roman Holiday' Turns 70!—Celebrate With These 17 Best Gifts for Audrey Hepburn Fans
Plus, where to watch 'Roman Holiday' this weekend.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Rita Ora!
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announces brunette bombshell Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, 40, as their newest Rookie for the 2023 issue. How About 1 More From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit IG. Jennifer Coolidge's first TikTok is as amazing as you want it to be and includes a special guest star. Rita Ora… moisturizing!. 33-year-old...
Paul Stanley Addresses Criticism That KISS Farewell Tour Is Taking Forever
Paul Stanley never intended his tenure in KISS to stretch into a 50th year — or for the band's 'End of the Road' farewell tour to still be going four years after it was announced — but he says they have good reason. First of all, nearly two...
