Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.

16 HOURS AGO