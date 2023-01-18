Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
FHSAA committee calls special meeting on student athlete menstrual questions
The FHSAA's sports medicine committee reviewed athlete registration policies after parents and doctors raised concerns. The committee on Tuesday recommended to the board of directors making the questions mandatory. Two days later, the committee announced a special meeting slated for Tuesday. Just two days after recommending that Florida require high...
Destin Log
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Destin Log
Olympic gold medalist Bob Beamon calls out Gov. Ron DeSantis on race: He wants us to forget country's history
LAKE WORTH BEACH — When Bob Beamon raised his right fist as he stood on the podium at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, he was expressing the need for change in a country mired in unrest and protests over racial and social injustices. More than half a century...
Destin Log
Villanova at St. John's odds, picks and predictions
The Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5 Big East) take on the St. John's Red Storm (13-6, 3-5) at Madison Square Garden Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Villanova vs. St. John's odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Destin Log
Florida House speaker pushes to open private school vouchers to all
TALLAHASSEE – House Speaker Paul Renner threw his support Thursday behind a measure that would make most Florida families eligible for private school vouchers – a move that further enflamed the fight over the future of public education in the state. Renner showcased the broad outline of the...
Comments / 0