Florida State

Destin Log

FHSAA committee calls special meeting on student athlete menstrual questions

The FHSAA's sports medicine committee reviewed athlete registration policies after parents and doctors raised concerns. The committee on Tuesday recommended to the board of directors making the questions mandatory. Two days later, the committee announced a special meeting slated for Tuesday. Just two days after recommending that Florida require high...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Villanova at St. John's odds, picks and predictions

The Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 3-5 Big East) take on the St. John's Red Storm (13-6, 3-5) at Madison Square Garden Friday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Villanova vs. St. John's odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Destin Log

Florida House speaker pushes to open private school vouchers to all

TALLAHASSEE – House Speaker Paul Renner threw his support Thursday behind a measure that would make most Florida families eligible for private school vouchers – a move that further enflamed the fight over the future of public education in the state. Renner showcased the broad outline of the...
FLORIDA STATE

