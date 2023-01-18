A Pennsylvania woman allegedly murdered her parents and dismembered their bodies with a chainsaw, according to authorities.Police say that Verity Beck, 43, killed her mother and father at the home she shared with them in Montgomery County.District Attorney Kevin Steele said that police discovered 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck in their Jenkintown home on Tuesday. The alarm was raised after the couple’s son visited the property and found a body hidden under a blanket.Police say that when he confronted the suspect, she told him that things at the home had “been bad”, according to WPVI.The brother returned to...

