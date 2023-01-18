Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Librarian and activist Stephen Lane appointed to Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees
Librarian and activist Stephen Lane will join the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees. Lane, a former special collections librarian and union member at IndyPL, was appointed by the Indianapolis Public Schools board Jan. 19. Lane, an archivist at IUPUI, now fills the seat of Jose Salinas, whose term expired at the end of 2022. He was allowed to remain active until his seat was filled.
pendletontimespost.com
Town council has new leadership
PENDLETON — Pendleton Town Council has new leadership at the top after President Chet Babb announced he would not seek to continue in the position for personal reasons. At the start of the regular council meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, after town attorney Jeff Graham called on the council to elect its president and vice president, Babb spoke.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis Recorder seeks next editor
The Indianapolis Recorder is hiring a new editor who will be responsible for advancing the newspaper’s mission of preparing a conscious community today and beyond. At 128 years old, the Recorder is the nation’s fourth-oldest African American newspaper. The Recorder is under the umbrella of Recorder Media Group, which also houses Indiana Minority Business Magazine.
PLANetizen
Indianapolis Launches ‘Vacant to Vibrant’ Housing Initiative
Indianapolis will use $4.5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund the redevelopment of vacant properties in the city’s land bank portfolio, reports Jill Sheridan for WFYI. The program, dubbed Vacant to Vibrant, is part of an effort to end the cycle of disinvestment and prevent displacement in the city’s rapidly changing neighborhoods and a $50 million investment of ARPA funds in housing initiatives.
WTHR
Broad Ripple Park Family Center opens
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, city leaders unveiled the new Broad Ripple Park Family Center. The $19.7 million project took about 18 months to build and is situated along the White River. Indy Parks said it had “extensive community involvement” through the master plan process. “With this new...
Indianapolis Recorder
Wheeler’s new CEO fell in love with organization’s DNA
Perry Hines knows the word “calling” is tossed around a lot in the corporate and nonprofit worlds, but the incoming president and CEO of Wheeler Mission believes the oft-used term is appropriate in this case. When Hines takes over the Christian social services organization in March, he’ll be...
‘We tried everything we could’ | Founder talks about closing of Him By Her school
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis charter school closed its doors for good Friday after two years of operating. The Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts in Martindale-Brightwood told families the news just days after Christmas. The abrupt closure left more than 200 families scrambling to find another school in the middle of the year.
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Current Publishing
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
INDOT holding public meeting on upcoming Pendleton Pike project
LAWRENCE, Ind. – INDOT leaders are looking to do some work along a five-mile stretch of U.S. 36 and State Road 67 between I-465 and 65th Street. The project, referred to as “Pendleton Pike Progress,” is still a ways out, but INDOT leaders want to help inform the public and get feedback on the upcoming effort. […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
WIBC.com
Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters
With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: Café Audrey at Fort Ben
Located in Fort Harrison, Café Audrey is as well known for its delectable food as it is for the surrounding historic site. Be our guest and see for yourself why Café Audrey is putting the Lawrence area on the map!. Save half off a $50 gift certificate here.
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
Indianapolis Recorder
“Flyin’ West” to return to Indiana Repertory Theatre
An all-Black cast is set to take the stage at Indiana Repertory Theatre in Pearl Cleage’s “Flyin’ West.”. The local revival of “Flyin’ West” will kick off IRT’s 50th anniversary season and serve as the second of two productions in the theater’s INclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling. Initially debuting in the Midwest at IRT in 1994, “Flyin’ West” tells the story of Black history, independence, sisterhood and perseverance.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
Comments / 0