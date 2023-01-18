ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Students can enter an art contest at a local airport and win cash

IDAHO FALLS — A local airport is inviting students to compete in an art contest to win cash prizes and display their work to over 600,000 passengers. The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is hosting its first annual “Student Art Contest” in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Local farm and ranch retailer expanding its footprint across the west with merger

IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that’s been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch’s vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU

IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you. Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.
POCATELLO, ID
Maurine C. Hall

Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, under the care of Morning Star Senior Living staff and Symbii Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. In passing, she is reunited with the love of her life, Zane C. Hall. Maurine was born December 7, 1930, in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Johnnie Gilbert

Johnnie (Johnny) Dale Gilbert, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, following a long hospitalization at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Johnnie was born November 11, 1947, in Soper, Oklahoma, to Margaret Harrington. He was soon after adopted by the late Roscoe Omagene and Vida Mae (Sergean) Gilbert of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He attended elementary and high school in Broken Bow.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Gary Jenkins

Gerald “Gary” Morgan Jenkins, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed into the arms of his loving Heavenly Fathers on January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 9, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edward Leo Jenkins and Myrtle Emma Lindsey Jenkins. He grew up and attended schools in New Sweden and graduated from Shelley Highschool. He then went on to Dixie College in St George, Utah.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Melvin Siler

Melvin Paul Siler, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Melvin was born January 5, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lester William Siler and Myrtle Willina Rogers Siler. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Terreton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley

SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
SHELLEY, ID
Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night. It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Randy Steven Woods

Randy Steven Woods, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Marilynne Manguba

Marilynne Manguba, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 8, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Kenneth Wayne Wyler

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Joan Whitmoyer

Joan P. Whitmoyer, 84, of Ammon, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Ave., Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
AMMON, ID
Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle

BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
BLACKFOOT, ID

