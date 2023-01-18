Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Students can enter an art contest at a local airport and win cash
IDAHO FALLS — A local airport is inviting students to compete in an art contest to win cash prizes and display their work to over 600,000 passengers. The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is hosting its first annual “Student Art Contest” in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.
eastidahonews.com
Local farm and ranch retailer expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that’s been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch’s vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
eastidahonews.com
Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU
IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you. Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.
eastidahonews.com
Maurine C. Hall
Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, under the care of Morning Star Senior Living staff and Symbii Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. In passing, she is reunited with the love of her life, Zane C. Hall. Maurine was born December 7, 1930, in...
eastidahonews.com
Johnnie Gilbert
Johnnie (Johnny) Dale Gilbert, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, following a long hospitalization at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Johnnie was born November 11, 1947, in Soper, Oklahoma, to Margaret Harrington. He was soon after adopted by the late Roscoe Omagene and Vida Mae (Sergean) Gilbert of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He attended elementary and high school in Broken Bow.
eastidahonews.com
Gary Jenkins
Gerald “Gary” Morgan Jenkins, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed into the arms of his loving Heavenly Fathers on January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 9, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edward Leo Jenkins and Myrtle Emma Lindsey Jenkins. He grew up and attended schools in New Sweden and graduated from Shelley Highschool. He then went on to Dixie College in St George, Utah.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
eastidahonews.com
Melvin Siler
Melvin Paul Siler, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Melvin was born January 5, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Lester William Siler and Myrtle Willina Rogers Siler. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Terreton High School.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions and continues to address problem areas
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas, address ice issues, and remove snow from cul-de-sacs over the next few days.
eastidahonews.com
Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to...
eastidahonews.com
Float the freezing river at Lava Hot Springs’ Fire and Ice Winterfest
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — If you have ever wanted to float an icy river, the perfect opportunity is just around the corner. This year’s Lava Hot Springs Fire and Ice Winterfest is set for the weekend of Feb. 3 and 4. The event features chili tasting, a penguin...
eastidahonews.com
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Shelley
SHELLEY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Shelley Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 at milepost 120.6, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old, whose name was...
eastidahonews.com
Woman Tased during traffic stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is in custody after trying to run from law enforcement in Idaho Falls Friday night. It happened around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Fred Meyer. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com troopers pulled over a woman for a traffic violation and during the encounter, she got out of her vehicle and ran.
eastidahonews.com
Randy Steven Woods
Randy Steven Woods, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Marilynne Manguba
Marilynne Manguba, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 8, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Man in custody following chase, officer-involved shooting in Bingham County
ABERDEEN – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Bingham County Friday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, the suspect took off.
eastidahonews.com
Kenneth Wayne Wyler
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
eastidahonews.com
Joan Whitmoyer
Joan P. Whitmoyer, 84, of Ammon, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Ave., Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle
BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
Comments / 0