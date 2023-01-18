ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD celebrates return of Health Sciences Instructor following sixth month deployment

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 19, 2023) Students and staff at the Gene Burton College and Career Academy and members of the Heath Band celebrated the return of a beloved teacher following a six-month deployment to Kuwait with the Air Force Reserves. Master Sergeant Tonja Coykendall, also known as Mrs. Coykendall to Rockwall ISD, returned to a rousing welcome on Thursday.
HEATH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Longtime Downtown Rockwall volunteer receives Main Street Legacy Award

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2023) – The Rockwall Main Street Advisory Board has presented longtime Downtown Rockwall business owner and volunteer, Tammy Sharp, with a rare Main Street Legacy Award. Established in 2019, the award recognizes those who contribute to the vibrancy and economy of Downtown Rockwall. In his presentation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 17, Board President, Jeremy Standifer, noted that without question, when people think of Downtown Rockwall, they think of Tammy Sharp.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Highland Meadows Health & Rehab earns exemplary state survey results

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan, 19, 2023) From polices on infection control, hygiene and cleanliness to record-keeping, compliance and care plan reviews, Highland Meadows Health and Rehab, Rockwall’s premier skilled nursing and long term care facility, is excited to announce they have once again achieved the exemplary status of ‘no deficiencies’ following their annual state survey.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County Aggie Moms 2022 award scholarships to returning Texas A&M students

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 17, 2023) At the Rockwall County Aggie Moms January meeting they awarded the annual returning student scholarships for 2022. To be eligible for this scholarship the applicant must have completed over 60 hours at either Texas A&M-College Station or Texas A&M- Galveston campuses. Mom must be an Aggie Mom member and the student must maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election

ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: New Year, New View

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) It’s that time of year; The occasion that causes more division and argument than any other – the Season of Resolutions. To resolve or not to resolve – that is the question! Visit any social media platform, or begin to tell just about anyone anywhere what your take on the argument is and you will find a pretty split audience. You’ll find half of folks dive right into the season of bettering ourselves, the other half have a compelling moral absolute as to why resolutions are nonsense and not to be trusted.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Art League to welcome demo artist Tina Bohlman

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host an art demo by artist Tina Bohlman. A Texas native, Tina Bohlman has used her home state as both the inspiration and the canvas for her art. A self-taught artist, Bohlman is well versed in several mediums but favors watercolor and oil to create breath taking plein air paintings and brilliant rural landscapes. Tina will be demonstrating her watercolor process, as well as materials and equipment. She will be working on an upright plein air easel instead of working “flat” on a table.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Dennis Lewis takes seat as new Rockwall City Councilmember

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) – At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 3, Dennis Lewis was sworn-in to serve the remaining term in Place 5. The seat became vacant on December 31, when Councilmember Dana Macalik stepped down to become County Commissioner. Mr. Lewis served as a Rockwall City Councilmember from 2012-18; he’s also a businessman and active volunteer in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

At 97, this Rockwall pickleball player is kind of a big dill

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) ~ When it comes to adding life to your years, John Figliulo could be considered an expert. Born January 10, 1926, John celebrated his 97th birthday this past weekend with his wife of nearly eight years, Evelyn, his nine children and over 80 family, friends, and neighbors. Spend a little time with John and you will quickly see he has a lot of life to celebrate!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities

ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy