Rockwall ISD Board Trustee Amy Hilton announces she will seek re-election for Place 6
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2023) Rockwall ISD Board Trustee Amy Hilton announced that she will seek re-election for Place 6 in the May 6th election. Mrs. Hilton, who was first elected in 2020, currently serves as board Vice-President. In 2021, Mrs. Hilton was appointed as a board representative to the...
Rockwall ISD celebrates return of Health Sciences Instructor following sixth month deployment
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 19, 2023) Students and staff at the Gene Burton College and Career Academy and members of the Heath Band celebrated the return of a beloved teacher following a six-month deployment to Kuwait with the Air Force Reserves. Master Sergeant Tonja Coykendall, also known as Mrs. Coykendall to Rockwall ISD, returned to a rousing welcome on Thursday.
Longtime Downtown Rockwall volunteer receives Main Street Legacy Award
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2023) – The Rockwall Main Street Advisory Board has presented longtime Downtown Rockwall business owner and volunteer, Tammy Sharp, with a rare Main Street Legacy Award. Established in 2019, the award recognizes those who contribute to the vibrancy and economy of Downtown Rockwall. In his presentation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 17, Board President, Jeremy Standifer, noted that without question, when people think of Downtown Rockwall, they think of Tammy Sharp.
Highland Meadows Health & Rehab earns exemplary state survey results
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan, 19, 2023) From polices on infection control, hygiene and cleanliness to record-keeping, compliance and care plan reviews, Highland Meadows Health and Rehab, Rockwall’s premier skilled nursing and long term care facility, is excited to announce they have once again achieved the exemplary status of ‘no deficiencies’ following their annual state survey.
Rockwall County Aggie Moms 2022 award scholarships to returning Texas A&M students
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 17, 2023) At the Rockwall County Aggie Moms January meeting they awarded the annual returning student scholarships for 2022. To be eligible for this scholarship the applicant must have completed over 60 hours at either Texas A&M-College Station or Texas A&M- Galveston campuses. Mom must be an Aggie Mom member and the student must maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA.
Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
Rockwall Interact Club hosts Labyrinth Walk to fund Malawian girl’s education
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 15, 2023) The Rockwall High School Interact Club recently hosted their second annual Labyrinth Walk to raise funds for a Malawian girl’s education. The event, which was open to the public, took place on Jan. 7 at Holy Trinity by The Lake Episcopal Church in Heath.
TxDOT Update: Work begins on second work zone of I-30 between Dalrock and SH205
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2022) The I-30 work zone over Lake Ray Hubbard is expanding, as a second improvement project gets underway in the corridor. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time to help traffic safely navigate through these adjacent work zones. A $334 million project to...
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: New Year, New View
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) It’s that time of year; The occasion that causes more division and argument than any other – the Season of Resolutions. To resolve or not to resolve – that is the question! Visit any social media platform, or begin to tell just about anyone anywhere what your take on the argument is and you will find a pretty split audience. You’ll find half of folks dive right into the season of bettering ourselves, the other half have a compelling moral absolute as to why resolutions are nonsense and not to be trusted.
Tickets on sale now for Rockwall-Heath Fine Arts ‘Beauty & the Beast’
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2023) Tickets are now on sale to the public for Rockwall-Heath High School Fine Arts Department’s Spring Production of Beauty & the Beast, January 26-28, with a special bonus Meet and Greet with the characters on January 28 at 12:30. Beauty & the Beast will come...
Rockwall Art League to welcome demo artist Tina Bohlman
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host an art demo by artist Tina Bohlman. A Texas native, Tina Bohlman has used her home state as both the inspiration and the canvas for her art. A self-taught artist, Bohlman is well versed in several mediums but favors watercolor and oil to create breath taking plein air paintings and brilliant rural landscapes. Tina will be demonstrating her watercolor process, as well as materials and equipment. She will be working on an upright plein air easel instead of working “flat” on a table.
Patriot PAWS hosts Winter 2023 Veteran/Service Dog Graduation, Ribbon Cutting
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs will celebrate the Graduation of three new Service Dog Teams on Friday, January 20th at 1:00PM located at their Rockwall Campus, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032. On Monday, January 9, 2023, two Veterans and one civilian began the...
Royse City ISD purchases 40 acres from Magness family for future middle school site
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 6, 2023) Royse City ISD and Mrs. Shirley Magness have closed on a land transaction that will be the home of future David & Shirley Magness Middle School. The 40 acre tract of land is just south of I-30 on FM 35. Funds from a successful bond referendum in May of 2021 were used for this future school site purchase.
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A view from the past
Rockwall, TX (Jan. 15, 2023) During the Gulf War of 1991, a large coalition force from 30 nations, led by the United States and mandated by the United Nations, attacked through Kuwait and into Iraq with the task of liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion of August 2, 1990. As...
Dennis Lewis takes seat as new Rockwall City Councilmember
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) – At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 3, Dennis Lewis was sworn-in to serve the remaining term in Place 5. The seat became vacant on December 31, when Councilmember Dana Macalik stepped down to become County Commissioner. Mr. Lewis served as a Rockwall City Councilmember from 2012-18; he’s also a businessman and active volunteer in Rockwall.
At 97, this Rockwall pickleball player is kind of a big dill
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) ~ When it comes to adding life to your years, John Figliulo could be considered an expert. Born January 10, 1926, John celebrated his 97th birthday this past weekend with his wife of nearly eight years, Evelyn, his nine children and over 80 family, friends, and neighbors. Spend a little time with John and you will quickly see he has a lot of life to celebrate!
‘Honey Girl of Auschwitz’: Rockwall community welcome as 94-year-old Holocaust survivor shares her story
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 15, 2023) The Rockwall community is invited to hear Esther Basch’s personal recount of her harrowing experience in the Auschwitz death camps, and her story of perseverance, forgiveness, and hope. Esther Basch is a 94-year-old resident of Prescott. She is one of the few remaining Holocaust...
Pretty Woman: The Musical to make North Texas premiere
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America, and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is making its North Texas premiere and tickets are on sale now. The Broadway musical will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 24 –...
Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities
ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
