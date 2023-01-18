Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged
Plea deal reached over Rochester stabbing
Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Second Rochester man gets probation for thousands of oxycodone pills
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down over thousands of oxycodone pills found in Rochester. Dahir Omar Dahir, 27 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community service. Dahir and Abdullahi...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
Suspected Drug Overdose Claims life of Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police suspect a drug overdose claimed the life of a man who had just moved to Rochester this week. Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said officers responded to the reported overdose at a residence in the 4000 block of Sterling Ln. Southeast shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Another person living at the residence called police to the scene.
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
Rochester man arrested on suspicion of meth possession, threatening acts during medical call
(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested early Monday morning after his actions allegedly interrupted a medical call in SE Rochester. According to Rochester police captain Casey Moilanen, officers were called to support paramedics at a home in the 900 block of 17th Street SE, after dispatch passed on concerns that an active shooter was in the area.
Hayfield Man Accused of Trying to Ram Squad Cars Gets Probation
Mantorville, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man who had been accused of trying to ram into a pair of Dodge County squad cars with his vehicle was sentenced today to five years on probation. 41-year-old Chad Cordie earlier admitted to a felony count of criminal damage to property and...
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
Law Enforcement Log
10:05 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for 5th Degree Assault, and disorderly conduct. 11:26 p.m. Alexander Skaar held for 3rd Degree DWI.
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
Inmate found dead at Olmsted County jail, BCA investigating
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Deputies Monday morning say they discovered a man dead inside his southern Minnesota jail cell.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a deputy found 59-year-old Russell James Simon Jr. not breathing during routine well-being checks around 5 a.m.Despite resuscitation efforts, Simon died on the scene. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death.Simon was in custody on felony assault charges after he allegedly put a woman in a chokehold and threatened her with a knife.In 2008, Simon was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison on two counts each of murder and assault in the second degree and being a convicted felony in possession of a weapon.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Simon's death.
