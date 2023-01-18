While sports betting might not be legal in the state of Texas quite yet, when you think about sports betting and the state of Texas most people think of one person, Mattress Mack. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for making gigantic bets on Texas teams his most recent bets include winning big with the Houston Astros, but he also lost when betting on TCU in the National Championship. But that loss didn’t discourage Matress Mack because he has another big bet that he placed on the Dallas Cowboys.

