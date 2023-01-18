ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Energy giving away 1,200 trees to Florida customers for Arbor Day

By Rachel Tucker
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy customers can add greenery to their yards while lowering future energy consumption, thanks to the company’s $50,000 contribution to the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.

Duke Energy is giving away 1,200 trees to their customers in Florida in honor of Arbor Day, according to a release from the energy company. Florida celebrates the holiday a bit earlier than the rest of the country – January 20th.

Tierra Verde named top trending travel destination by TripAdvisor

Starting on Florida Arbor Day, customers can request a free tree online . The one-gallon plants will be shipped directly to their new homes, along with instructions for planting and caring for the trees.

The program’s available native tree species include the dahoon holly, sweetbay magnolia, bald cypress, and pink and red varieties of crape myrtle. The trees are expected to arrive in time for National Arbor Day on April 28.

“For years, Duke Energy Florida has teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation in giving away nearly 11,000 free trees to customers and communities throughout the state,” Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president said. “To provide reliable service, it’s important we maintain trees and other vegetation along the lines that deliver electricity to our customers. By planting the right tree in the right place, you are assisting us in providing the safe, reliable service you depend on, while helping to keep the environment healthy and beautiful.”

Mature trees provide shade to your home, which means lower costs to cool down in the summer. Duke Energy said it has distributed nearly 11,000 trees since 2017 as part of the Energy-Saving Trees program.

Duke Energy customers can click here to request their free tree .

