DeSantis teases ‘no tax on gas stoves’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis teased a potential tax break on gas stoves Wednesday while discussing other consumer incentives at a hurricane recovery event in Volusia County.

While listing a number of tax-free child-related goods such as diapers and strollers, the governor mentioned he may also extend the tax break to gas stoves.

“We may even say no tax on gas stoves coming up this year,” DeSantis said. “We’ll do that. It’s fine with me. We want you to be able to have a choice.”

In recent weeks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) came under fire from both Republicans and some conservative Democrats after reports that the federal agency was considering a ban on gas stoves .

Per a report from Bloomberg News , the ban would be put in place due to concerns about indoor pollution being linked to childhood asthma.

After public outcry , the chairman of the CPSC said he would not seek to ban new gas stoves.

“I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,” said CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric in a written statement.

He clarified the commission is “researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks.” He also said it is engaged in “strengthening voluntary safety standards” for the appliances.

However, Wednesday was not the first time DeSantis made comments about the potential ban on gas stoves.

On Jan. 12, the governor tweeted a picture of a mock flag depicting a gas stove with text that reads “DON’T TREAD ON FLORIDA.”

During a press conference later that day, the governor said in Florida, it was residents’ choice, and they could keep their stoves if they want to.

