West Virginia State

Forbes Advisor names West Virginia 'least healthy state'

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia was ranked the “least healthy state” in the nation in an analysis of key health and behavioral metrics released last week by Forbes Advisor. The Mountain State beat out Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas to take the No. 1 spot...
With West Virginia’s Legislature back in regular session, WV News is excited to be able to bring you as much detailed coverage as possible. This past Wednesday, we started our West Virginia Legislature This Week webcast, which can be seen on wvnews.com. Each week, Senior Staff Writer Charles Young and I will interview lawmakers and other officials on issues of importance throughout the Mountain State.
Will the Senate deliver tax relief for West Virginians?

With the House of Delegates overwhelmingly on board with Gov. Jim Justice’s plan that would cut personal income tax by 50% over the next three years, the pressure is clearly on the state Senate. It appears highly likely the Senate will come up with its own plan, perhaps because...
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 22, 1927: Confederate General John McCausland died. After the fall of the Confederacy, McCausland fled the country. He returned in...
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25. Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.
Spear propels Robert Morris to 72-38 romp over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night. Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals.
