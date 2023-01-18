Ohio GOP leadership shrugs off dark money behind bill rebranding gas as ‘green energy’

kinda like their hero trump they can make natural gas green just by saying it is. and fearless leader says saying so was insignificant. hard to feel good bout Ohio's future with GOP controlling literally every level of government. too old to leave but many are every year
It's funny!! They want to introduce an ethics bill!!! How about this, just be forking ethical for once in your miserable right wing lives! If you have to introduce such a bill, that tells all of us how corrupt your mangy right wing rear ends truly are!!!
Well spent? Like the $61,000,000 republicans got to let Ohioans pay $2 billion dollars to clean up first energy nuclear power plants and raise our utilities bills? Yes they need an ethics bill because none of them have any.
Related
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Big Ohio redistricting changes before 2024? Don’t count on it, experts say
Ohio Republicans introduce ethics reform bill to boost transparency
Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions
Dissenting Ohio House Republicans look to strip speaker of power as they wage fight over rules
Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’
Eight apply for open PUCO seat, including ex-statewide candidate, state casino board chair
New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns
Governor DeWine Nominates Southern Ohio State Representative as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
Largest bribery case in Ohio history begins in Cincinnati
County-issued veterans IDs now unacceptable for voting
Now we know: Mike DeWine, OH lawmakers were puppets of natural gas honchos in defining methane as green energy. Today in Ohio
The State School Board Passed an Anti-Trans Resolution, Now What?
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022
How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 25