Ohio State

Ohio GOP leadership shrugs off dark money behind bill rebranding gas as ‘green energy’

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Dave Pigman
3d ago

kinda like their hero trump they can make natural gas green just by saying it is. and fearless leader says saying so was insignificant. hard to feel good bout Ohio's future with GOP controlling literally every level of government. too old to leave but many are every year

Cognitive Neuropathy
3d ago

It's funny!! They want to introduce an ethics bill!!! How about this, just be forking ethical for once in your miserable right wing lives! If you have to introduce such a bill, that tells all of us how corrupt your mangy right wing rear ends truly are!!!

Thinking It Through ?
2d ago

Well spent? Like the $61,000,000 republicans got to let Ohioans pay $2 billion dollars to clean up first energy nuclear power plants and raise our utilities bills? Yes they need an ethics bill because none of them have any.

