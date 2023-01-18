Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Bonnie Rybak 2022 Citizen of the Year
Once a month, Bonnie Rybak and her fellow Rotarians unload pallets of food from a Citrus County Blessings truck at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness to be sorted and packed in bags. On the days Let’s Feed Citrus has a food distribution, Rybak is there, loading food into people’s vehicles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Meadowcrest must protect fruits of its labor
Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest. Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master...
Citrus County Chronicle
Harley Wilson Sr. Memorial Race honors race family icon
Stock car racing has always been strong in Citrus County with generations of families competing at the racetrack in Inverness. In the early 1990’s a new family emerged and quickly found their place on the track.
Couple starts Tree House Farm just outside of Trinity
Danielle Nalven and her husband started Tree House Farm for their own personal use. With a love of animals and the want to provide an educational experience, it evolved.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citizen of the Year for 2022
The Chronicle Citizen of the Year for 2022 – Bonnie Rybak. Epitomizing selfless generosity and community enthusiasm. Each year the Chronicle recognizes a Citizen of the Year for accomplishments important to our community. For 2022, we recognize a woman who led an active, service-oriented career and now, in her so-called retirement, is applying her skills and enthusiasm in multiple fields for the good of the Citrus County community: Bonnie Rybak. We also want to recognize two others who were finalists in Citizen of the Year deliberations: Patrick Simon and Jim Greene.
Citrus County Chronicle
The BlackClam Corporation donates $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund
CEDAR KEY — Sixteen people gathered inside a warm Cedar Key City Hall Saturday morning for a donation presentation. The BlackClam Corporation (BCC), which produces the annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion, presented a check for $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund. “This is unbelievable,” Patty Shewey,...
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Right to Life memorial service Jan. 23 in Inverness
Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man with terminal brain tumor, wife and six kids, traveling the country with a stop in Citrus County
To his thousands of followers on social media, Matt Henry is Imperial Beach Dad or just IB Dad. He’s a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Hills resident takes lead of trustees at Oak Hill Hospital
For Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills, retirement has been the door to many new paths. His latest accomplishment is to be elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City l Inverness stronger than ever
It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City. Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Runaway, missing Williston teenager found
According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe. Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council bypasses state purchasing process to buy vehicles; continues road repair program
Making roads and infrastructure a priority to attract smart growth and business, the Inverness City Council continued its efforts to improve thoroughfares that connect the city. Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve $48,695 for Gainesville-based George F. Young Inc. to design roadway resurfacing and drainage improvements for 0.77 miles...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
Citrus County Animal Services suspends all dog intakes until further notice
Citrus County Animal Services suspended all dog intakes until further notice. Shelter employees have isolated dozens of dogs after they contracted an upper respiratory virus.
Citrus County Chronicle
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
Comments / 0