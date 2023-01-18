ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Bonnie Rybak 2022 Citizen of the Year

Once a month, Bonnie Rybak and her fellow Rotarians unload pallets of food from a Citrus County Blessings truck at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness to be sorted and packed in bags. On the days Let’s Feed Citrus has a food distribution, Rybak is there, loading food into people’s vehicles...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Meadowcrest must protect fruits of its labor

Well, well, well! The Editorial Board of the Chronicle is urging the BOCC to have a conversation with the Meadowcrest community regarding the installation of gates across the private roads of Meadowcrest. Interesting how “we the residents” of Meadowcrest were given so little consideration by the BOCC when the master...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citizen of the Year for 2022

The Chronicle Citizen of the Year for 2022 – Bonnie Rybak. Epitomizing selfless generosity and community enthusiasm. Each year the Chronicle recognizes a Citizen of the Year for accomplishments important to our community. For 2022, we recognize a woman who led an active, service-oriented career and now, in her so-called retirement, is applying her skills and enthusiasm in multiple fields for the good of the Citrus County community: Bonnie Rybak. We also want to recognize two others who were finalists in Citizen of the Year deliberations: Patrick Simon and Jim Greene.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Annual Right to Life memorial service Jan. 23 in Inverness

Each year, the message of Citrus County Right to Life remains the same: Every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
INVERNESS, FL
Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

State of the City l Inverness stronger than ever

It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City. Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Runaway, missing Williston teenager found

According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe. Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at...
WILLISTON, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Council bypasses state purchasing process to buy vehicles; continues road repair program

Making roads and infrastructure a priority to attract smart growth and business, the Inverness City Council continued its efforts to improve thoroughfares that connect the city. Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve $48,695 for Gainesville-based George F. Young Inc. to design roadway resurfacing and drainage improvements for 0.77 miles...
INVERNESS, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed

WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
WILLISTON, FL

