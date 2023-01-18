It is with a great deal of pleasure that I have the honor to present the 2022 Inverness State of the City. Our Small Town Done Right has seen many endeavors come to fruition successfully. We most certainly achieved our goals, for not just 2022, but for years to come. Our slogan is plan, fund, execute. It is a proven methodology. We are staying in a secure position financially because of this guide that continues to make our city stay on track. Success is very important to us!

INVERNESS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO