Thank you Govenor! You wouldn't be needed if folks in the Education Industry, particularly the Executive leadership positions could be trusted. Most have failed their district, the taxpayer, and the kids by pushing their covert, woke agendas. They have ruined the community, kids, and these Executives are the reason the have hiring shortages. Wake up-this is the reality. The teachers do a great job when they are allowed to teach.

Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law

"It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display." A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African-American studies, rendered by the...
“We’re just simply making sure that nobody is left out” new bill will expand Florida’s private school voucher program

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for “scholarships” or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special...
Republican Florida lawmakers want to overhaul private school vouchers

Republican Florida lawmakers plan to overhaul the state's school voucher programs. The vouchers have historically been directed to low-income families but that could be soon changing. “And so today we empower parents and children to decide the education that best fits their needs,” Republican Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said....
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
What a state email about abortion pills to Florida medical providers could mean

Florida’s health leaders recently warned medical providers against distributing abortion medication after the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the medication's commercial use. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics,...
Why DeSantis now wants to ban AP African-American Studies from schools

Apparently, rejecting a new AP African-American Studies class jibes with celebrating Martin Luther King Day for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Just days before DeSantis took to social media to praise the civil rights leader’s legacy, his administration reportedly barred AP African-American Studies from being offered in Florida classrooms even as it’s being piloted in dozens of U.S. high schools.
Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined

State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
