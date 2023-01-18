Read full article on original website
Former Halo Infinite Dev Blasts Management Over Layoffs
Of all the Microsoft teams caught in the blast radius of mass layoffs announced yesterday, it’s possible Halo Infinite maker 343 Industries was among the worst hit. The studio has faced a wave of departures following Halo Infinite’s multiplayer struggles, and the new cuts have sparked strong criticism of those who managed it into this mess in the first place.
Xbox's Phil Spencer Says Microsoft's 10K Layoffs 'Hurts' In Email To Staff
A few hours ago, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer sent out a company-wide email to all full-time employees under Microsoft’s gaming divisions. A copy of the email was shared with Kotaku by a current Xbox employee, we have confirmed its authenticity, and the full text has been transcribed below:. This...
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Pro Gaming Champ Says He Peed In A Bottle During $205,000 Tourney
When you gotta go, you really gotta go. I just wish that esports tournaments felt the same about letting their competitors use the toilet. Pro player Oliver “Skiter” Lepko peed in a bottle during an ongoing DOTA 2 tournament, citing the organizers’ rules against going to the toilet during a match. Here’s a photograph of the pee bottle for your…uhhh, enjoyment?
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
New Soulslike Game Is A Solid Marriage Between Nioh And Sekiro
Soulslikes, a genre of punishing action RPGs popularized by Japanese developer FromSoftware, are all too common these days. Ever since Dark Souls came onto the scene in 2011,a bunch of studios have been trying their hands at FromSoft’s iconic formula. Some attempt to mix things up by introducing new mechanics, like Mortal Shell with its hot-swappable “shell” classes that provide player variety. Others, like Dolmen, misunderstand what makes these games great with sluggish combat and linear level design. And then there is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming Team Ninja (Nioh, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin) game that presents a solid, if familiar, sampling of various Soulslike tropes, offering an accessible entryway to the genre.
