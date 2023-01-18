Soulslikes, a genre of punishing action RPGs popularized by Japanese developer FromSoftware, are all too common these days. Ever since Dark Souls came onto the scene in 2011,a bunch of studios have been trying their hands at FromSoft’s iconic formula. Some attempt to mix things up by introducing new mechanics, like Mortal Shell with its hot-swappable “shell” classes that provide player variety. Others, like Dolmen, misunderstand what makes these games great with sluggish combat and linear level design. And then there is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming Team Ninja (Nioh, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin) game that presents a solid, if familiar, sampling of various Soulslike tropes, offering an accessible entryway to the genre.

