Related
WSVN-TV
Pro-life protesters in downtown Fort Lauderdale rally for passage of state’s ‘heartbeat bill’
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered for a pro-life rally in downtown Fort Lauderdale, calling for state legislators to pass a bill that would make it harder for women in Florida to get an abortion. 7News cameras captured demonstrators chanting and holding up signs as they lined...
Central Florida organization celebrates newborn manatee twins
(WSVN) - An organization that tracks manatees in a Central Florida park has some big news. Save the Manatee Club recently celebrated the birth of manatee twins in Blue Spring State Park. Located in Estel, officials of the organization said the occurrence does not happen often. “This is extremely rare...
Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at Daytona Beach hospital, surrenders
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill...
Warmer Weekend Weather
That cold spell we had last weekend is long gone for this weekend!. Highs will remain in the low 80s today following wake-up temps this morning in the 60s and 70s. We saw clouds increase throughout the day yesterday, and that will make for a mostly cloudy day this Saturday. It will still be bright and mostly dry with only a 10% chance for rain at least. This is thanks to a cold front that has stalled near the lake region of Florida, meaning we are south of it and will remain on its warm side.
