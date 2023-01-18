ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSVN-TV

Central Florida organization celebrates newborn manatee twins

(WSVN) - An organization that tracks manatees in a Central Florida park has some big news. Save the Manatee Club recently celebrated the birth of manatee twins in Blue Spring State Park. Located in Estel, officials of the organization said the occurrence does not happen often. “This is extremely rare...
WSVN-TV

Warmer Weekend Weather

That cold spell we had last weekend is long gone for this weekend!. Highs will remain in the low 80s today following wake-up temps this morning in the 60s and 70s. We saw clouds increase throughout the day yesterday, and that will make for a mostly cloudy day this Saturday. It will still be bright and mostly dry with only a 10% chance for rain at least. This is thanks to a cold front that has stalled near the lake region of Florida, meaning we are south of it and will remain on its warm side.
MIAMI, FL

