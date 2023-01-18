That cold spell we had last weekend is long gone for this weekend!. Highs will remain in the low 80s today following wake-up temps this morning in the 60s and 70s. We saw clouds increase throughout the day yesterday, and that will make for a mostly cloudy day this Saturday. It will still be bright and mostly dry with only a 10% chance for rain at least. This is thanks to a cold front that has stalled near the lake region of Florida, meaning we are south of it and will remain on its warm side.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO