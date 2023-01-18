ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jesse VanBuskirk
3d ago

Amazing they didn't do their job properly and now they are going to make others pay for their mistakes. I don't believe that's how it works in the real world.

Cheriebeee
3d ago

I had my wages garnished; had to file bankruptcy; haven’t heard ANYTHING from UIA. Go figure. Single mom of two boys working 50+ hours a week. No food stamps nothing.. and you wanna garnish my wages for being laid off from a pandemic smh

Robert Cavanaugh
3d ago

They're just trying their hardest to get everybody to be in a hole for this so called recession they want us to be in. We need to stand up and get Biden out of office like now.

Fox17

Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Study: States protecting abortion access have higher minimum wage, lower incarceration rates

A new study shows that there are direct correlations between a state’s economy and whether residents have access to abortion. And Michigan is, on average, faring better than states that have abortion bans in place.  The Washington, D.C.-based Economic Policy Institute study, published Wednesday, found that “the states enacting abortion bans are the same ones […] The post Study: States protecting abortion access have higher minimum wage, lower incarceration rates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Report: Michigan Legislature gave private company $4 million

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature is supposed to make laws and spend taxpayer money wisely and transparently. But a report from the Detroit News says the GOP-led Legislature gave $4 million to a for-profit company, with an unclear return on investment for taxpayers. The details of the corporate handout weren’t discovered until months after the appropriation. The funding flowed to a mobile cardiac imaging venture called Corazon Imaging,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan voters have rejected constitutional conventions since the 1970s

Michigan has had four state constitutions since it joined the union on Jan. 26, 1837. Every 16 years, Michigan state government is required to ask voters, on the November ballot, if they want another constitutional convention. Michiganders have had three opportunities to vote on this question since the last convention...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

New bills would give special exemptions for pension income

Michigan’s new Democratic majority wants to end taxation of pensions. And new bills in Lansing promise to do just that over time. But we should ask why legislators want to give preferences to just one type of retirement income. In 2011, lawmakers replaced the exemption of pension income from...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws

Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes

A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan

Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state are trying to tackle the opioid epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said addiction is the third leading cause of death nationwide. And now, Michigan has a new tool to help communities decide where they need to invest, whether that’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
