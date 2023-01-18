By the time we'd gotten to the first commercial break, the 2023 Golden Globes had already proven why, warts and all, it was worth it to broadcast the ceremony once more. The Globes returned to NBC on Tuesday night after a year off of television, due to a series of scandals that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes, would rather everybody forget about. Host Jerrod Carmichael wasn't going let that happen, stating frankly in his opening remarks that getting this high-profile gig and its accompanying fat paycheck didn't mean he was going to sweep the HFPA's shameful record of not including any Black members under the rug. Carmichael's monologue was unsparing but not gratuitous, and he ended it with what seemed like a sincere shift in perspective. Looking out into the room full of "incredible artists," Carmichael concluded that despite the HFPA's past, "this is an evening that we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these."

11 DAYS AGO