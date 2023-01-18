Read full article on original website
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Promises More Kidnappings, Cults, Death
It's been a long, snowy hiatus for the characters on Yellowjackets, stuck in the frigid and terrifying confines of their memories of being stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. Something happened in those woods, and the Season 2 teaser that was just released promises we're going to get closer to finding out the whole story of what that was.
The Watchful Eye Trailer Teases Freeform's Next Great Mystery
Hit anthology Cruel Summer doesn't return for a few months, but new series The Watchful Eye is likely to satisfy all your drama needs. Freeform previewed The Watchful Eye at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour, where execs shared an extended trailer that offers a hint of what's to come in the twisty mystery.
Netflix Finally Renews Wednesday for Season 2
The only question about Wednesday getting a second season was what was taking Netflix so long to announce it. After debuting in November to huge viewership — according to Netflix, the show has crossed the billion-hours viewed mark and ranks as the #2 most watched U.S. show on the platform ever, after Season 4 of Stranger Things — the Addams Family reimagining was a virtual lock to return. That announcement is now official, coming via a video where star Jenna Ortega, in character as the dark and dour title character, thanks the viewers for the exquisite torture of all this attention.
Mayfair Witches Suffers from Proximity to a Better Anne Rice Show
AMC has decided to go all-in on Anne Rice's supernatural legacy, which, in a way, is heartening. In a world of oft-uninspired genre storytelling, Rice's French Quarter-dwelling, lusty, amoral, supernatural characters have always felt uniquely hers. Last year's adaptation of Interview with the Vampire was a thrilling visit to her world, as sexy and dangerous and morally ambiguous a show as the Vampire Chronicles deserved. Now, with Mayfair Witches, the network attempts to build on that success to create what it's calling "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.” Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, this new series would ideally help a well-reviewed show like Interview become part of a full-fledged TV franchise. Of course, that puts pressure on it to deliver something equally thrilling, and unfortunately, based on the five episodes that screened for critics, it falls short.
AMC Lays Out the Next Phase of The Walking Dead Universe
The Walking Dead may have ended its 11-season run in November, but AMC's flagship franchise is still alive and kicking. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, AMC previewed the next phase in The Walking Dead universe, which includes the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and new spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City and Norman Reedus' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe wear matching looks while hitting the slopes
Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon glowed on the slopes recently in matching ski looks. The singer posted a few fun snaps on Instagram showing the duo wearing pink metallic puffer jackets, sunglasses, black hats and pants while posed in front of a snowy backdrop.
A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Show Is Coming at the Exact Right Time
It is a very good time to be a fan of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the hit 2000 movie from director Ang Lee that was a crossover hit for its wuxia action and earned 10 Academy Award nominations. Per Deadline, Sony Pictures Television just announced an overall deal with producer Jason Ning which includes a TV series adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and the other four novels in the Crane-Iron Series by author Wang Dulu. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was the fourth of those novels, and Ang Lee's film incorporated elements from the others in his film adaptation as well.
All Creatures Great and Small Blends Its Feel-Good Charm With a New Heaviness
The beauty of All Creatures Great and Small is that we know everything will turn out alright in the end. A pregnant cow will give birth to a healthy calf after James (Nicholas Ralph) successfully employs a new surgical technique. Siegfried (Samuel West) and his brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) will disagree over a course of treatment, only to begrudgingly find a compromise. No matter what, all the men will realize that housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) is right, regardless of the context. Up and down the Yorkshire Dales they go, healing sick animals and getting into a few low-stakes familial disputes along the way.
Hunters Masterfully Mixes Espionage and Tragedy in Its Final Season
As a young boy, David Weil grew up listening to his grandmother’s stories about surviving the Holocaust. Inspired by what he heard, he went on to become a scholar on the topic, wondering how to contend with his family’s painful past while honoring their legacy. Those seeds led to the creation of the Prime Video series Hunters, which follows a diverse group of Nazi hunters in the 1970s who track down former Nazi officials and S.S. soldiers living in the U.S.
The Golden Globes Made the Case for Their Return With This Year's Ceremony
By the time we'd gotten to the first commercial break, the 2023 Golden Globes had already proven why, warts and all, it was worth it to broadcast the ceremony once more. The Globes returned to NBC on Tuesday night after a year off of television, due to a series of scandals that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes, would rather everybody forget about. Host Jerrod Carmichael wasn't going let that happen, stating frankly in his opening remarks that getting this high-profile gig and its accompanying fat paycheck didn't mean he was going to sweep the HFPA's shameful record of not including any Black members under the rug. Carmichael's monologue was unsparing but not gratuitous, and he ended it with what seemed like a sincere shift in perspective. Looking out into the room full of "incredible artists," Carmichael concluded that despite the HFPA's past, "this is an evening that we get to celebrate, and I think this industry deserves evenings like these."
Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Will Play the Spy Game on MGM+ This March
MGM+ is poised for a big winter and spring, complete with a rebrand and a host of major premieres. During a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour, the premium channel and streaming service previously known as Epix announced it will debut British thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, true-crime docuseries Murf the Surf, and From Season 2 in the coming months.
Reality TV is Better With Below Deck's Kate Chastain Back on Our Screens
Light spoilers ahead for The Traitors on Peacock. It’s been nearly three years since Kate Chastain, Below Deck’s longtime chief stewardess, signed off the Bravo franchise, but she finally returns to television in a regular capacity in The Traitors — and how sweet a homecoming it is. As fans have come to expect from the reality star, Kate is fully uncensored in Peacock’s competition series, turning her nose up at the show’s challenges and delivering savage one-liners about the other contestants’s perceived weaknesses. But even if she quickly becomes the season’s villain, a role she embraces, it’s a gift to have Kate and her self-obsessed, give-no-f*cks energy back on our screens.
Tattoos on TV: A Force for Evil Through the Years
Tattoos are always metaphors. When something is permanently inscribed on the body, it tells a story, and it invites anyone who looks to interpret that story for themselves. That’s why ink can be so powerful: It suggests who we are beneath our skin. No wonder horror TV shows have...
The Night Court Revival Proves '80s Sitcoms Can Still Work
Why Night Court? Out of all the long-running sitcoms that NBC could have rebooted in 2023 — like Cheers, say, or Family Ties – why is the network revisiting a show that has been half-forgotten by the generation that grew up with it and has likely gone unseen by the young people of today? Yes, the original ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992, paired with Cheers in its first year and Seinfeld in its last, but it hasn’t stuck around in pop culture the way its old time-slot partners have. Is this revamp just a name recognition thing? Is it a ploy to give the old-timers who watched the series in its first run — and who still watch network TV today — something that feels familiar?
CNET
Get a First Look at 'Ted Lasso' Season 3, Out This Spring
Ted Lasso, one of the feel-goodest shows in the history of feel-good shows, drop-kicked a season 3 first look on Wednesday. Fans of the hit Apple TV Plus comedy-drama have been eagerly waiting to see what's next for the lovable AFC Richmond gang since season 2 ended in October 2021.
From Mandalore to the Grishaverse: Our Guide to the Best Genre TV in 2023
While 2022 was a banner year for prestige TV, genre releases may reign supreme in 2023. Sparking off the year is HBO's highly-anticipated video game adaptation of The Last of Us, which follows two survivors — played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — of a zombie apocalypse. There are also new seasons of fan-favorite shows to look forward to, as well as the final chapter of M. Night Shyamalan's eerie horror series Servant on Apple TV+.
Mystery Solved: Here’s Who Plays the Reimagined Scooby Gang in Velma
Put the Mystery Machine in the garage and send Scooby-Doo off to doggie day care, because Velma is here with a brand new take on the Scooby gang. The HBO Max animated series is set before there was any gang to speak of, and Scooby-Doo isn't even a consideration. Executive...
Random Acts of Flyness Season 2 Charts a Path for Black Healing
HBO’s Peabody Award-winning series Random Acts of Flyness has returned after a four-year break. The genre-bending, eclectic, and visually stunning show premiered in 2018, and is now back for a second season to give audiences even more to ponder: Early promos for the new episodes urged the viewer to think deeper about what it means to be Black.
Jeff Hiller's Breakthrough Year Ran the Gamut from Queer Empathy to Queer Terror
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. As TV shows increasingly clear the rather low bar we've set for LGBTQ+ inclusion, our expectations for the types of queer characters we see on screen continue to grow. There is no one way to be gay in real life, and it's only fair that that should be reflected on TV as well. Which is why it was so thrilling to watch the sheer expanse of queer terrain that Jeff Hiller covered in his two most notable performances: as Joel, the small-town Kansas church minister on Somebody Somewhere and as Mr. Whitely, the terrifyingly baroque serial killer on the latest season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. Trying to find common ground for these characters is satisfyingly hard to do, but there's something to be said for the way Hiller imbues in them a kind of gay alienation that is both era-appropriate for each show and also somewhat timeless.
