FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
School Board OKs grant to buy Chromebooks; discusses field marking robot, substitutes
The Warren County School Board accepted a federal grant that will be used to buy new student laptops and gathered information on purchasing a robot to paint lines on the school division’s athletic fields and what it would cost for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to have an in-house process for hiring and retaining substitutes.
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, Board of Supervisors, Sherry Sours Commissioner of the Revenue – 2023 Re-Assessment Information
Here’s a brief and, most importantly, informative video about the process and what you can expect. Everything you need to know starts here. On May 18, 2021, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved entering into a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Service for the County’s 2023 General Reassessment. Previously, the Board elected to conduct its general reassessments at four-year intervals, the previous one going into effect in 2019.
Town Planning Commission deadlocks on Sayre-Ryan Homes rezoning request
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, January 18, to consider a rezoning application submitted by NVR Ryan Homes to change the zoning for a 44-acre parcel from R-E (residential parcels of an acre or more) to R-1a (Parcels of 1/3 that size) to permit the development of 134 residential lots. The parcel, owned by former Town Councilman and County Supervisor Tom Sayre, is located at 835 Shenandoah Shores Road adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad and relies on the infamous Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection that is additionally bisected by the railroad.
