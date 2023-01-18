Read full article on original website
myzeo.com
Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
Medical News Today
How can a person test for bipolar disorder?
Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
MedicalXpress
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
Gut Microbiome May Play Role in Irritable Bowel Syndrome
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Normally, “more than 10,000 species of microorganism live in the human intestine,” noted study co-author Dr. Jung Ok Shim, a professor of pediatric...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
psychreg.org
Nutritional Needs after Menopause
The secret to staying active and youthful after menopause is healthy nutrition and regular physical exercise. Nutritional habits are essential among the various aspects of health promotion and lifestyle adaptation to the postmenopausal period. Because they concern all women, they may be modified and impact longevity and quality of life.
blufashion.com
Natural Healing Power of Ashwagandha Supplement
Herbal supplements have been used for centuries to help people stay healthy and treat a variety of ailments. One such supplement, Ashwagandha, has a long history of medicinal use in Ayurvedic medicine. Ashwagandha is a herb native to India and North Africa that has been used for thousands of years...
Doctor breaks down how to recognize ADHD in adults. The symptoms may be surprising.
If it seems that everyone is being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), there may be a reason and it's likely not the reason people think. Diagnostic criteria were initially based off of how ADHD presented in white children who were mostly male, so if you fell outside of that box your diagnosis was often overlooked. This is especially true in girls who then turned into undiagnosed or misdiagnosed women.But it's not just women who were undiagnosed since the criteria mostly included ways in which hyperactivity showed up—you know, the "H" in ADHD. But not everyone with ADHD presents with the stereotypical hyperactivity bit. Dr. Heather Brannon breaks down ways in which ADHD is missed and how to identify it in adults. In the first few minutes of the video, Brannon drops a statistic that feels mind-boggling: "75% of adults with anxiety actually have ADHD as the cause of their anxiety." Even though I fit into that category, consider my mind completely boggled because I thought I was a rarity and my psychiatrist was a magician. Turns out, he was probably just up to date on his continuing education credits.
Healthline
What to Know About High Functioning Schizophrenia
When a person’s schizophrenia symptoms do not appear to interfere with their daily life, their condition may be referred to as high functioning schizophrenia. But this is not an official diagnosis. Schizophrenia is a complex and varied psychiatric disorder that affects each person differently. Some people have relatively mild...
What Exactly Is an Epidural? (Hint: It's Not Just a Shot)
Childbirth is complicated, and it's understandable to have questions about the process if you've never gone through it before, including details about pain medication options like an epidural. TikTok user @z00mie recently went viral for a post in which she expresses her shock at learning what's actually involved in an...
Why Some Women Bleed Years Into Menopause
While menopause typically means the end of bleeding for most women, there are a few reasons why some may experience bleeding after menopause.
BBC
ADHD: Women tell of their diagnosis struggles
Social media has led to some women being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after recognising symptoms online, according to some sufferers and specialists. GPs in Wales said it can take over a year to get an assessment on the NHS. Singer Bronwen Lewis from Neath paid £650 for...
The Dangers of Lack of Sleep
We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.
Medical News Today
Vitamin D: Does weight impact how much benefit we derive?
People with obesity are more likely to have a vitamin D deficiency. Trials designed to determine whether or not vitamin D supplementation has a beneficial effect have repeatedly reported inconclusive results. Secondary analysis of one of the largest trials to date — the VITAL study — into the effect of...
boldsky.com
Health Benefits Of Ginger Water; Is It Good For Detoxification?
Besides its great taste, ginger provides a variety of health benefits, making it a common ingredient in many cultures and cuisines around the world. An important component of ginger is gingerol, which aids in digestion. Ginger promotes efficient digestion, so food does not remain in the gastrointestinal tract for an extended period of time [1].
Healthline
How Accurate Are Body Fat Scales?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. If you’re exercising regularly, making healthy food choices, and not seeing the scale budge, it may be time to assess your body fat percentage.
