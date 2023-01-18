ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Lake George’s Canoe Island Lodge Privately Preserved

The purchase of the island and the 30-acre resort was completed December 16, said listing agents Dan Davies and Pam Dean of the firm Davies and Davies. Bailey, who is also CEO of Racemark International and GGBailey, Racemark’s retail division, said she was “very confident” that the Diamond Point resort will re-open this spring as it has every spring for more for than seventy-five years.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
wnypapers.com

Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban

Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Rockland History: Pearl River Public Library

On the January 2023 Crossroads, host Clare Sheridan welcomed James Cassetta of the Pearl River Public Library in Orangetown, Rockland County, to the program. In honor of its 60th anniversary, the library is inviting the public to share personal recollections in videotaped interviews. Memories including moving to Pearl River and living and raising families there will be compiled and edited to create a film for posterity. We learned about the library’s history and this interesting oral history project.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Evictions Skyrocket as Thousands Removed from Homes — What Can At-Risk Tenants Do?

New York City's eviction rate is on the rise after a moratorium brought on by the pandemic expired in Jan. 2022, as have the protections and rent relief programs for tenants. Since that time, thousands of people have been removed from their buildings. Programs like New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, will stop taking applications starting Friday, meaning more evictions could be coming as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York In Path Of Two More Winter Storms

As we get ready for winter weather to wrap up the week, two more upcoming storms will make it a winter trifecta over the next week. And maybe I jinxed us earlier this week by saying it has been a pretty quiet winter! All joking aside, we knew we were do to get a run of winter weather and it looks like it is here.
ALBANY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/21/23: Snow Arrives Sunday Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York City trio sentenced for Vermont drug conspiracy

Three New York City men have been sentenced in Rutland, Vermont, after conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base or having distributed those substances, according to law enforcement. Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

