One of the Best Winter Events Happening Soon Near Rochester
Are you feeling a little bit of cabin fever? Pine Island, a town just a few miles north of Rochester, Minnesota, is hosting its annual Winter Festival on January 28th and is FULL of family-fun activities. Enjoy Loads of Family-Friendly Fun at Pine Island Winter Fest on January 28th. Minnesota...
New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon In Rochester
I love it when something new is going to open in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. That is the happy news and this is even sweeter because it is about a block from Townsquare Media, and it is ice cream. New Italian Ice and Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Rochester, Minnesota.
visitwinona.com
Four Winona coffee shops make best cafes list in southern Minnesota
KRFO Radio made an announcement on National Gourmet Coffee Day that 4 Winona coffee shops made their list of best popular and gourmet coffee shops in Southern Minnesota. The list includes Blooming Grounds Coffee House which is “known for its coffee, occasional live music, and just a friendly and relaxing atmosphere!” The Acoustic Cafe roasts beans on site and serves a a cup of coffee with a sandwich made with homemade bread. The Blue Heron Coffee House serves specialty drinks including Cafe Miel and Cafe Creme Brule along with a breakfast and lunch menu that is made with local and organic ingredients. Mugby Junction serves both cold and hot coffee and also has kombucha on tap.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
What’s Going On With The Half Barrel in Rochester?
Is another downtown Rochester restaurant about to close? Has it closed already? Is it only temporarily closed? I noticed a post on Facebook a few days ago from a person asking if the downtown bar and restaurant was permanently closed and reached out to the business to find out what's going on.
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
Two Rochester Breweries Were Named Some of the Best in Minnesota
There's a website called Brewery Stars and they take reviews from all of the breweries around Minnesota and rank them. There are a total of 214 breweries in the state (crazy, I know) but only 210 of them are ranked because the others didn't have enough ratings, according to Brewery Stars.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
Popular Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August
One of the funniest guys on the planet is bringing the laughs once again to Minnesota! And when he shows up on stage, I am going to shout out "FLUFFY!!!!". Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August. One of the comedians that I've always wanted to see live is...
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near Rochester Sends WI Woman to Hospital
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 east of the Rochester exit sent a Wisconsin woman to the hospital Friday morning. State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the Eyota exit shortly before 9:30 a.m. The driver was identified as 63-year-old Barbara Joyce Nyenhuis of Waupaca, WI. The...
Former Rochester Nurse Donates Life-Saving Kidney to Co-Worker
It's always amazing to hear about living donors who literally give part of themselves to someone who needs it. It's such a selfless act but that's exactly what a former Mayo Clinic nurse did for a co-worker in Rochester, MN. I have the little thing on my license that says...
KIMT
❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm
A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8". Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm. 3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will...
