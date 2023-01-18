ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA's 14-game win streak

Post players Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds as No. 11 Arizona held on to snap No. 5 UCLA's 14-game winning streak with a physical 58-52 victory on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) held the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) to 31.3 percent...
TUCSON, AZ
USC builds 24-point lead, more than enough to outlast Arizona St.

Drew Peterson scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and visiting Southern California held Arizona State to 25-of-65 shooting from the floor to roll to a 77-69 win on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) trailed for just 44 seconds and pushed their...
TEMPE, AZ

