No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA's 14-game win streak
Post players Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds as No. 11 Arizona held on to snap No. 5 UCLA's 14-game winning streak with a physical 58-52 victory on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) held the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) to 31.3 percent...
USC builds 24-point lead, more than enough to outlast Arizona St.
Drew Peterson scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and visiting Southern California held Arizona State to 25-of-65 shooting from the floor to roll to a 77-69 win on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) trailed for just 44 seconds and pushed their...
10 people were killed and 10 more are hospitalized in mass shooting in Monterey Park, California
Authorities are searching for whoever killed 10 people Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Officers responded to a business around 10:22 p.m. Saturday (1:22 a.m. ET Sunday) and found people "pouring out of the location, screaming," Capt. Andrew Meyer said.
