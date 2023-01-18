Read full article on original website
Calendar for Friday, Jan. 20
Backed by a six-piece band, The Jersey Tenors deliver an assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to “Figaro.” The quartet, whose show features the music of Jersey stars Bruce Springsteen, The Four Seasons, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey girl Whitney Houston, play Hasskarl Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets: $60-75 at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or 979-337-7240.
Lunar New Year celebration set for Monday at Sbisa Dining Hall
Aggie Dining will host a Lunar New Year celebration at Sbisa Dining Hall on Monday. The event is open to the public and will feature Asian-style foods and entertainment. Door admission at Sbisa Dining Hall is $13 for an all-you-can-eat meal. Only credit or debit cards are accepted. Lunar New...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
H-E-B has bought land in Navasota for planned store
H-E-B has purchased land in Navasota in what is the first step toward building a grocery store, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday. The land bought by H-E-B, a San Antonio-based company, is at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 105 on the northbound side of Texas 6 and eastbound side of Texas 105. According to the City of Navasota’s GIS Mapping, H-E-B LP owns two separate parcels of land next to one another for a combined acreage of 23.22 acres with a deed date of Sept. 26, 2022.
Ruby Haliburton celebrated at Auxiliary Complex groundbreaking
Rhonda Dunn, the daughter of Ruby Haliburton, struggled to find the words as she began to speak Thursday at the groundbreaking of the complex that bears her late mother’s name. With Haliburton’s granddaughter, Whitney Taylor, and great-grandson, J’Varion Wells, alongside her, Dunn received inspiration from the crowd cheering her...
Bryan, College Station ISDs each receive $1 million donations to enhance security
The Bryan and College Station school districts each received an unsolicited donation of $1 million from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation. The boards of both school districts unanimously approved and expressed gratitude for the generous donation at their Tuesday board meetings. “The donations will help support the Bryan...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph.
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host LSU on Senior Day
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host LSU for a pair of dual meets on Senior Day at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The 10th-ranked Aggie men will honor seniors Kaloyan Bratanov, Jace Brown, William Coakley, Anze Fers Erzen, Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente and Kyle Sanchez before the meet, while the No. 19 A&M will honor seniors Alyssa Clairmont, Ashley Conrad, Danielle Hepler, Andrea Perttula, Caroline Theil and Mollie Wright.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.
Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in Lubbock on Friday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Red Raider Open beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center in Lubbock. A&M opened the indoor track and field season last week at the Arkansas Invitational, winning six events. The Red Raider Open’s field...
No. 10 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers
The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had little trouble topping LSU 171-129 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s event winners included Anze Fers Erzen (200-yard butterfly, 1:48.92; 200 backstroke, 1:46.41; 200 individual medley, 1:48.64), Victor Povzner (1-meter springboard, 385.95; 3-meter springboard, 421.65), Trey Dickey (1,000freestyle, 9:15.39; 500 freestyle, 4:31.08), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.64), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.71) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:58.86).
College Station boys basketball team gets past Magnolia on road
MAGNOLIA — Grayson Fowler scored a game-high 35 points to help lead the College Station boys basketball team past Magnolia 61-49 on Friday night in District 21-5A play. Willie Everline added 13 points for College Station (18-10, 4-3), which will open the second half of district play on Tuesday at Montgomery.
Thornton, Bryan girls basketball team hold off Copperas Cove to stay in 12-6A lead
The Bryan girls basketball team is learning how to win. The District 12-6A co-leaders watched a 17-point lead dwindle to a bucket before fending off Copperas Cove for a 57-49 victory Friday night at Viking Gym. Bryan (17-7, 7-1) regrouped in the final 90 seconds to remain tied with Waco...
Bryan OL Isacc Ibarra commits to Navarro College
Bryan senior offensive lineman Isacc Ibarra announced his commitment to Navarro College on Wednesday night via Twitter. This season Ibarra and his teammates on the offensive line helped the Vikings rush for 2,432 yards and 24 touchdowns. Bryan finished the season with an overall record of 6-5 and went 3-3 in District 12-6A. The Vikings made it to the first round of the playoffs where they were defeated by eventual Class 6A Division I state champion Duncanville.
No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis team sweeps Tulane 7-0
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s team swept Tulane 7-0 on Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. After a three-hour rain delay, Tulane (0-1) put up a fight in doubles, winning the No. 1 match, but the Aggies (3-0) won the other two matches easily to earn the team point. A&M’s Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana beat Adelaide Lavery and Kristen Borland 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Gianna Pielet and Mia Kupres clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Mackenzie Clark and Jiayun Zhu at No. 2 doubles.
Alabama Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 61-46 loss at Alabama on January 19, 2023. (video courtesy Crimson Tide Productions)
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team holds off Brenham 44-41
BRENHAM — Mia Teran scored 16 points, and Kateria Gooden had 11 for the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team as the Lady Tigers beat Brenham 44-41 on Friday night in District 21-5A play. Da’Mya Turner had eight points for Consol (15-14, 7-2), while Ka’Maiya Ford scored five, and De’Shyreia...
