Knoxville Cancer Relay Announces Donation at Panthers vs. Cancer
The annual Panthers vs. Cancer event is already off to a strong start. While more numbers will come in soon from Saturday’s events, the Knoxville Cancer Relay donated $23,400 from their fall efforts. The announcement was made during the annual broadcast of Panthers vs. Chariton basketball on 95.3 KNIA. Panthers vs. Cancer included alumni games, activities throughout the day, a silent auction, and more, with all proceeds going toward the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation and their cancer treatment programs and new infusion center. In the nine years of Panthers vs. Cancer — previously Coaches vs. Cancer, approximately $188,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society and Knoxville Hospital and Clinics.
IN DEPTH: Little Panther Preschool
What do kids learn in preschool, and does preschool give them a head start to life?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Amy Taylor, Principal at West Elementary in Knoxville. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Medically Oriented Gym helps with Therapy
The Medically Oriented Gym (MOG) at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics is where people can come into a physical therapy clinic gym to exercise under medical supervision, according to Kelly Leeper, with 21st Century Rehab. It‘s normally an older setting for clients who work on things as simple as balance,...
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Continues Today
The Indianola Public Library is continuing SOUP-er Bowl, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Marion County Bank’s halftime Event Benefits Knoxville Schools.
Marion County Bank’s halftime entertainment at the Knoxville vs Davis County basketball game earlier this week earned the Knoxville school a $4,050 donation from Marion County Bank. Eight students from Knoxville High School took part in the event by shooting layups, free throws, three pointers and half court shots...
Panthers vs. Cancer Today Takes A Bigger Meaning Than The Games
One of the top Cancer awareness events in the nation is in its 15th year and today is the Panthers vs. Cancer at Knoxville. While the basketball games between Knoxville and Chariton will be tonight, and they are important games to both Panthers squads, the real meaning behind today’s event is about raising money and awareness in the fight against Cancer. Something that is not lost on any of the members of the Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad. Senior Emma Dunkin and Junior Anna Buttell, who was the first ever honoree 15 years ago tell KNIA/KRLS Sports today mean a little more than just playing a game.
Dorothy Samuelson
A funeral service for Dorothy Samuelson, age 96 of Pella, will be held Wednesday, January 25 at 10:30 at Peace Lutheran Church. The visitation with family present will be held Tuesday, January 24 from 4-6 pm at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella.
Marion County to Receive $1 Million for VA Demolition
Marion County has been awarded $1 million by the Iowa Economic Development Authority through its Vacant Building Demolition Fund. The abandoned VA Hospital campus was purchased by Marion County in January of 2020 after discussions with the City of Knoxville and General Services Administration, the federal authority responsible for disposing of the property. Marion County then, working with the State of Iowa, the Federal Government, and the City of Knoxville, determined that the buildings could not be rehabilitated. The Marion County Board of Supervisors authorized $11.1 million toward the demolition of 60 of the 61 buildings on the site.
WeLIFT and Salvation Army Providing Space for Mobile Unit
WeLIFT Job Search Center has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Pella Wellness Consortium to Present Lyndsey Fennelly
The Pella Wellness Consortium is hosting Lyndsey Fennelly, a motivational speaker, former standout Iowa State University basketball player and successful businesswoman, to a conversation about her mental health journey. The event is at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Central College Graham Conference Center and open to the public and includes...
PPI Donating $20,000 Grant to Pella Historical Society
Pella Historical Society is receiving a big boost from a local organization. The non-profit is getting a grant from Precision Pulley & Idler – PPI in Pella for $20,000 to help with two projects. The Klokkenspel is getting a complete renovation to update electrical systems, digital components, bells, screens,...
Indianola Chamber Dinner Theme “Our Time is Now”
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, the first in-person event since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News holding events like the annual chamber dinner are important for the community, and the theme this year is all about teaming together to move forward and grow commerce and tourism in the area.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Library Activities
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Jacy West and Janis Comer with the Indianola Public Library about upcoming activities. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Michael Ray Quick
Visitation for Michael Ray Quick, 80, of Des Moines, will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with a committal following the visitation in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Panthers vs Cancer Activities all day Saturday, January 21
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help in the fight against cancer. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, there is more to the event in Knoxville.
City of Knoxville and Union Work on Wage Proposals
Negotiations are currently underway between the City of Knoxville and the Union, which represents public works employees and police officers. The negotiations started Tuesday and will continue in the next week or so, according to Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery. According to Ussery, the union provided their proposal and the...
Let’s Talk Pella – Industrial Technology at the Career Academy, Part Two
Industrial Technology Teacher Brent Ewell with the Career Academy of Pella discusses the changes made to the program to modernize what students are learning. This is part two of a two part interview — click here for part one. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Gene “Burgey” Burgett
Services for Gene “Burgey” Burgett, 92, of Chariton, will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fire and EMS Department Needs Rise
The Knoxville City Council heard from Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman about the Department’s recommended budget for fiscal year for 2024. The department is asking for a 17.83 percent increase over the past budget. The department is asking to add three part-time positions, one for each shift. Overall operations...
Friends of The Knoxville Legion Volleyball
Friends of the Knoxville Legion will be holding their second annual volleyball tournament Saturday, March 11. Games will be played at the Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. There will be a cash bar and snacks at the Legion. All proceeds from the event will go to the American Legion Flag Fund. Registration needs to be completed by February 22 at Dut’s American Legion or mail checks to PO Box 221, Knoxville.
