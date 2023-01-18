ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Aaron Rouse sworn into Virginia Senate

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCxYr_0kJ8yTwC00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Aaron Rouse was sworn into the Virginia Senate Wednesday, filling an open seat that gives Democrats a 22-18 majority in the chamber.

State Sen. Rouse (D-Virginia Beach) defeated Republican Kevin Adams in a Jan. 10 special election for the state Senate seat once held by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) before her congressional victory in the 2022 midterms.

In an interview after he was sworn in, Rouse told 8News he’s focused on addressing public education during the shorter legislative session. Rouse added that he’s proud his place in the chamber ensures Virginia’s abortion laws won’t change despite Republicans’ pursuit of passing a 15-week ban proposal backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Virginia lawmakers give look inside fight over voting rules

With Rouse now in office, the Virginia Senate is back to having 40 members. The Democrats’ slim majority raised the stakes of the special election between Rouse and Adams.

Much of the focus centered on abortion access, with Democratic state Sen. Joe Morrissey (Richmond) signaling he would consider Republican efforts to pass restrictions.

“The brick wall is stronger than ever,” state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, said after exiting the chamber Wednesday.

Bill would allow second look at prison sentences in Virginia

But Rouse’s victory not only gives Democrats a comfortable margin on those proposals, it also eases the party’s concerns of Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears breaking ties on other key measures.

Rouse, a former Virginia Beach City councilman, handed out gifts to his new colleagues after the swearing-in ceremony.

According to Rouse’s staff, he is set to serve on several state Senate committees, including the local government panel and general laws and technology committee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
News Breaking LIVE

House Democrat Resigns

House Representative G.K. Butterfield, a longtime member of Congress, has announced his resignation ahead of the end of his term, as he now will move into a new lobbying position.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy