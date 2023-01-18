Swanton resident wins Ohio Bonus Cash lottery prize
A Swanton resident is the winner of $20,000 in the Ohio Bonus Cash lottery game.
Laura Cole purchased her winning ticket at Napoleon Main Stop at 2269 N. Scott St, in Napoleon, the state lottery commission announced Wednesday.
After mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28 percent, Ms. Cole will receive $14,400.
Ohio Bonus Cash is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years. As of Wednesday, three top prizes remained in the game.
