On Jan. 13, four-star safety Jaylen Heyward announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. “Georgia was a great place for me when I went up there during the summer,” Heyward said. “Me and Kirby Smart, we really connected after one little session at the office. I really love what he was telling me. Me and coach Muschamp sat down with coach Fran and their amazing DB coaches. And I feel like, getting in with them will put me in the best situation I need to be.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO