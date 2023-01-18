Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Red and Black
AD Mitchell announces transfer to Texas
On Jan. 20, just two days after Adonai “AD” Mitchell entered the transfer portal, Mitchell will head to the University of Texas. He made the announcement on his twitter. The Longhorns were one of the most likely destinations for the former Bulldog. The Missouri City, Texas native now returns home to the state where he played his first seasons of high school football.
Red and Black
Sedrick Van Pran returns to Georgia for 2023 season
On Jan. 20, Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran announced that he would return to Georgia for the 2023 season. He announced his decision on Twitter. Van Pran, who served as a captain in the SEC championship, the Peach Bowl and the national championship, is a massive retention for not just the offensive line, but the team as a whole.
Red and Black
Georgia lands its second 4-star safety in class of 2024
On Jan. 13, four-star safety Jaylen Heyward announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. “Georgia was a great place for me when I went up there during the summer,” Heyward said. “Me and Kirby Smart, we really connected after one little session at the office. I really love what he was telling me. Me and coach Muschamp sat down with coach Fran and their amazing DB coaches. And I feel like, getting in with them will put me in the best situation I need to be.”
Red and Black
2 Georgia transfers find new homes
On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
Red and Black
VIDEO:Press conference by the attorney representing Devin Willock's family in Athens
Attorney Roy T. Willey IV speaks at a press conference held regarding the University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse on Jan. 19, 2023. The conference was hosted by Go Big Injury Law Firm, a personal injury firm representing the Willock family. Willock’s parents absent from press conference.
Red and Black
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program
The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: The Shut-Ups perform album release show
The Shut-Ups celebrated the release of their sixth album, "The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs" with a performance at Ciné in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 20. Opening up for the Athens-based band was guitar duo FLAP from Atlanta.
Red and Black
Asian American Student Association makes UGA home for the Lunar New Year
This Sunday, Jan. 22, the Lunar New Year will begin with the rabbit as this year’s zodiac animal. Homes of those who celebrate will be filled with blessings and joy, yet many individuals will bring their traditions from home to the University of Georgia. From blessings exchanged for the...
Red and Black
RED & BLACK EXCLUSIVE: Athens hip-hop artist Ishues premieres 'Right Here' music video
For many years, Ismeal Cuthbertson, who is better known by his stage name, Ishues, didn’t know if he’d ever be able to perform his original hip-hop and rap-centered music in downtown Athens. Now, his plaque rests on a downtown Athens sidewalk, nestled in the form of a guitar pick, establishing him as an Athens music legend.
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Poquitos joins Athens restaurant scene, Hendershot’s comedy night and more
New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
Red and Black
The Front Page: Visiting Nucis Space
In this episode, podcast editor Jim Bass visits Athens non-profit organization Nuci's Space to interview staff members about their experiences with the organization and also what impact Nuci's Space has on the community. Assistant podcast editor Maya Gotschall also speaks on the history and meaning behind its creation.
Red and Black
Athens weekend preview: Broadway rave, yoga in the gallery, comedy and more
The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a Broadway-themed rave, experimental music, yoga in the galleries and comedic relief. Thursday, Jan. 19. EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC. WHAT: ATHICA will host Gull, an experimental musician of multiple instruments, as part of...
Red and Black
Velvet Rope & MJ bring Janet and Michael Jackson tributes to Morton Theatre
On Jan. 20, the Morton Theatre hosted Velvet Rope & MJ, live tributes to Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson. Singers and dancers brought the lyrics and choreography of both artists to life in a concert-like stage performance, including costumes, background dancers and live music. At the group’s first show in...
Comments / 0