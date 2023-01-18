Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
School Meal Bill Introduced in North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:. HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds
It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
kxnet.com
ND Legislature: Liquor changes
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored …. Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family.
KFYR-TV
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition pushes for the restoration of grasslands
This technique will help farmers restore the grasslands and help heal their land. One way farmers can do that is by planned rotational grazing.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Medical Association supports decriminalization of Illicit Drugs
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Medical Association is supporting a move to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs. Members of the board of trustees voted in December to approve a policy proposal which calls for decriminalization, for panels to provide treatment referrals and civil possession penalties, and for the release of individuals being held for simple possession.
KNOX News Radio
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
Proposed North Dakota Bill To Ban Cabaret Exposure To Minors
Does anyone really know what is considered an "adult cabaret performance"?
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's Spring Turkey Season has been set
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering 7,412 wild turkey licenses for the 2023 spring hunting season, 235 fewer than last year. Two of the 22 hunting units have more spring licenses than last year, eight have fewer licenses and 11 remain the same. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) is again closed due to lack of turkeys in the unit.
These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
Recipients announced for 2023 Governor’s Awards for the Arts
The reception and ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum pushes back on Biden Administration Waters of the U.S. Rule
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is pushing back on the Biden administration's move to restore Obama-era environmental regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency is rolling back the Trump administration's definition of Waters Of The U.S. “After North Dakota led the fight against the Obama administration’s misguided WOTUS rule, it’s disappointing...
KFYR-TV
Burgum calls on Biden administration to withdraw new Waters of the U.S. rule
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is responding to the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers after they published the final Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, restoring Obama-era regulations on bodies of water in the state. Burgum says the rule is “misguided” and “overreaching.”
Comments / 0