FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 takeaways from Celtics win over Raptors, as Payton Pritchard, bench step up
Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams were big for a short-handed Celtics team that claimed its ninth straight win. The Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 on Saturday, claiming their ninth straight win despite a rash of injuries that included Jayson Tatum. Here are the takeaways. 1. Through no fault of his...
Albany Herald
Evan Mobley (38 points) leads Cavaliers past Bucks
Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 114-102 on Saturday. Darius Garland tallied 21 points and 10 assists for Cleveland, which shot 55.8 percent from the field. Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert scored 13 points apiece, while Jarrett Allen added 12.
Albany Herald
Anthony Edwards scores 44 in Wolves' comeback over Rockets
Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points and the host Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to defeat the reeling Houston Rockets 113-104 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Rockets committed seven of their 23 turnovers in the fourth quarter to grease the skids of their 13th consecutive loss....
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid, James Harden sit with foot injuries
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden are sitting out Saturday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings due to foot injuries. Embiid is dealing with a left foot injury while Harden has a right foot strain.
Albany Herald
Minus four starters, Suns still defeat Pacers
Dependable Mikal Bridges had 22 points and four steals, Bismack Biyombo and Josh Okogie made surprising contributions and the Phoenix Suns overcame the absence of four starters to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Starting in place of Deandre Ayton, Biyombo anchored a strong defensive effort with...
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Celtics run win string to nine by edging Raptors
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games, matching their longest of the season. Reserves Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 and 23 points for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard scored all 12...
Albany Herald
Hornets rally from 19-point hole, beat Hawks in final seconds
Terry Rozier scored 34 points and hit three go-ahead free throws with 1.1 seconds left to help the visiting Charlotte Hornets overcome a 19-point, second-half deficit and beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-118 on Saturday, ending the Hawks’ five-game winning streak. Atlanta’s Clint Capela made two clutch free throws and...
Albany Herald
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III injured vs. Raptors
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart twisted his right ankle and was helped off the court late in the first half of Saturday's game against the host Toronto Raptors. Smart promptly was ruled out for the rest of the game with a sprained right ankle. He finished with two points in 16 minutes of play.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry in spotlight as Nets visit Warriors
It's likely to be Curry vs. Curry, but definitely not Durant vs. Green, when the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors steal the national basketball spotlight Sunday night in San Francisco. Billed since the schedule was announced as Kevin Durant's first appearance in Chase Center with a live audience, the...
Albany Herald
Nuggets to put winning streak up against Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have surprised this season despite not having rookie Chet Holmgren available, working their way into the playoff hunt with some impressive victories. One team they haven't solved is Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, who have won the first three meetings between the teams and will go for the season sweep when they host the Thunder on Sunday night.
Albany Herald
Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari listed as active vs. Eagles
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is listed as active for Saturday night's NFC divisional round playoff game against the host Philadelphia Eagles. Ojulari initially was listed as questionable to play due to a quad injury he sustained in New York's 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Albany Herald
Eagles drub Giants 38-7, advance to NFC title game
If questions persisted about whether Jalen Hurts had fully recovered from a sprained throwing shoulder, Saturday’s emphatic playoff performance should put them to bed. Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half en route to beating the visiting New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional round on Saturday night.
