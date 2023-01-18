ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libraries will hold showings of 'Toledo Stories' films

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is playing host to a series of Toledo Stories film showings at various branches in the coming weeks.

WGTE Public Media’s Toledo Stories are 90-minute films that explore Toledo’s best-known places, people, and issues.

The schedule for the next few weeks: The History of the Valentine Theatre , playing at the Waterville branch from 12-1:20 p.m. Jan. 23; Toledo Mud Hens, playing at the Toledo Heights branch from 12-1:30 p.m. Feb. 6; Toledo Zoo: A Living History , playing at the Maumee branch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15; and Toledo Museum of Art: A Centennial Portrait , playing at the Birmingham branch from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

“These 90-minute films dive into the past and show how names and places got their start and grew into what we know today,” the library said in an announcement.

More details and a full schedule are at toledolibrary.org .

