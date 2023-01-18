ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Sabina man accused of assault facing charges

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest. Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
SABINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity

GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided. Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of...
ARCANUM, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
TROTWOOD, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Powell after domestic situation

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a “shelter-in-place” order Thursday morning for a townhouse complex and surrounding area in Powell after reports of a domestic disturbance. The order has since been lifted. Deputies were on the scene of a domestic situation at the 3700 block of Echo Place in Powell, near […]
POWELL, OH
hometownstations.com

Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Findlay

Two people were arrested after a search warrant was served at a residence in Findlay this week. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS served the warrant at 345 East Sandusky Street, apartment 3 in Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Shot and Killed in Columbus Kroger Store During Fight with Security

Columbus – A man is dead after being shot inside a Kroger store, and no one has been charged yet. According to the Columbus Police department, they were called to the 3600 Block of Soldano Blvd around 6:44 pm on Monday. For a report of a shooting inside Kroger. When they arrived they found 26-year-old Paris Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by died at the hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
MARYSVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy