Kalamazoo, MI

abc57.com

State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
MISHAWAKA, IN
MLive

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Kalamazoo homes

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday, Jan. 17, after several houses were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. A Kalamazoo police officer heard gunshots at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street near South Rose Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle involved and arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, on weapons charges.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons

HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

