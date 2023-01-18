Read full article on original website
Related
Man hospitalized following shooting in Gaines Township
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning shooting in Gaines Township.
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
wkzo.com
Lansing man accused in fatal Kalamazoo shooting last November headed to trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing man will stand trial for open murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last November. 29-year-old Damien Lang was ordered to stand trial Wednesday by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter.
abc57.com
State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Paramedic describes 115 mph drunk driver crash as 'very gruesome scene'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders described the aftermath of a 2021 crash that killed a Kalamazoo County elderly couple one of the most horrific sights they've seen. Paramedics and crash scene investigators testified Friday in the trial of an accused drunk driver charged with second degree murder in the crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month.
Gunfire hits Wyoming woman, duplex & vehicle
A Wyoming woman was wounded during a Saturday morning shooting that also saw both residences of a duplex plus a vehicle struck by gunfire.
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Kalamazoo homes
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday, Jan. 17, after several houses were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. A Kalamazoo police officer heard gunshots at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street near South Rose Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle involved and arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, on weapons charges.
WWMT
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
KDPS: 1 arrested after standoff
One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at people in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons
HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
Thieves who stole dog from Potterville family caught on camera
A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera
18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old after reports of several homes hit by gunfire.
1 hurt in Wyoming shooting
One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.
WWMT
Benton Harbor woman allegedly kills neighbor, faces charge of open murder, officers say
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for open murder after allegedly killing her next-door neighbor Jan. 10, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers were called to River Terrace high rise apartments for a complaint of assault on the third floor,...
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pickup truck
PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and a woman riding together on a motorcycle were hospitalized after crashing into a pickup truck in Pennfield Township Friday morning. The crash happened on East Roosevelt Avenue near Sharon Avenue at 10:13 a.m. when a 18-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on East Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0