NC felon gets 8+ years in federal prison for shooting near courthouse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of shooting at a man near a North Carolina courthouse will spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal weapons charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, of Elizabeth City, was sentenced Wednesday to 103 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

Parker pleaded guilty in October to a charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors said in court that Parker — also known as “Bay Bay” — and Tavori Citron Lindsey were involved in a shooting a block from the federal courthouse in Elizabeth City on Sept. 5, 2021.

Prosecutors said Parker and Lindsey shot at another man following an altercation outside a business, with surveillance cameras showing Parker firing a handgun at the man and Lindsey shooting an AR-15-style rifle at him.

Prosecutors said Parker has previously been convicted of robbery and drug charges.

Lindsey, who pleaded guilty to the same charge, is due to be sentenced during the court’s term next month.

