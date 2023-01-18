ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OH

wktn.com

Nominations Accepted Now for Kenton City Schools Alumni Hall of Fame

Nominations are being sought for membership in the Kenton City Schools Alumni Hall of Fame. Applications are due February 11, 2023. Candidates must be Kenton High School graduates, have been out of high school a minimum of ten years, and demonstrate excellence in the areas of Achievement, character, citizenship, community, humanity, leadership, and philanthropy.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Bethany J. Riblet

Bethany J. Riblet, age 74, of Ada, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1948, to the late Kenneth and Blanche Elizabeth (Kriner) Miller. On June 8, 1968, Bethany married Loren E. Riblet, who preceded her in death on November 29, 2021.
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Hancock Leadership ‘23 Will Honor VeteransProject will Play Taps at Military Funerals

FINDLAY, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 —As part of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, the Hancock Leadership class of 2023 is spreading patriotism with their group project by launching Hancock County Taps – Honoring Those Who Served, a program developed in partnership with the Hancock County Veteran Services Office, the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, and local Hancock County Magistrate, Carl Hayslett.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

ONU to Construct New Softball Stadium

ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University is pleased to announce it will build a new softball stadium through the generosity of lead donors Melinda (Durbin) Hileman, BA ’87, and David Hileman, BSBA ’86, BSPh ’86, longtime University supporters who have contributed their knowledge and resources in numerous ways.
ADA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Area Office On Aging Is A Resource For Older Residents

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio offers free services and connections to providers of all industries for those ages 60 and up. The agency provides resources from senior centers to businesses to support groups that older Northwest Ohioans and their...
MAUMEE, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its risk advisory for Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties from high to medium Thursday, reflecting a decline in positive COVID cases and hospital admissions reported to the CDC in recent weeks. The latest CDC data show an estimated...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Position Open in City of Kenton Public Works Department

The City of Kenton has a Position open in the Public Works Department. They are hiring a Laborer/Truck Driver. A CDL License is preferred but not required, however, one must be obtained within the first year of employment. For more details or to apply, follow a link on the City...
KENTON, OH
Beacon

29th Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in Ottawa County

When Eddie and Savanah Moses received the keys to their new home in Elmore on Jan. 12, they knew they were moving into a home touched, physically or symbolically, by a hundred benevolent hands. The Moses’ house, a Habitat for Humanity home, was built through the combined efforts of community members, businesses, organizations, churches and volunteers. In the midst of the build were Eddie and Savanah, who were required to put at least 500 volunteer hours into the construction process.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball beat Wapakoneta High School 57-38

The Lady Wildcats started strong and led throughout the entire game as they defeat Wapakoneta 57-38 in WBL play. The Wildcats move to 3-3 in the league. The Cats had another balanced scoring attack and were led by Tatum Miller with 13 points and Olivia Nolting with 12 points. The Cats are back in action on Saturday at home against Arlington.
WAPAKONETA, OH
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon

Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

GM to invest millions in Defiance factory

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors plans to spend millions to update several of its factories, including one in Defiance Ohio. GM says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories in Flint, Bay City, Rochester, and Defiance. The company said most the money will go to...
DEFIANCE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Girls 7th Grade Basketball beat Ridgedale 42-5

The Cats started strong and never looked back! Leading all scorers was Brylee Bostleman with 24. Jadynn Byers had a career high 13. Hadley Wilson and Layla Gammon each added a bucket, while Taryn Miller chipped in a charity toss.
KENTON, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Beloved Kroger Bagger Prepares For Retirement

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With his ever-present smile and friendly demeanor, it’s no wonder that Waterville Kroger customers often ask for Steve Franklin to bag their groceries. “Everyone knows Steve, and they ask for him,” said Lynde Selders, who as front-end department manager works with...
WATERVILLE, OH

