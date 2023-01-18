When Eddie and Savanah Moses received the keys to their new home in Elmore on Jan. 12, they knew they were moving into a home touched, physically or symbolically, by a hundred benevolent hands. The Moses’ house, a Habitat for Humanity home, was built through the combined efforts of community members, businesses, organizations, churches and volunteers. In the midst of the build were Eddie and Savanah, who were required to put at least 500 volunteer hours into the construction process.

