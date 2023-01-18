Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in IllinoisTravel MavenSkokie, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Related
atozsports.com
Latest mock draft from top NFL draft analyst has the Bears making a terrible mistake
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade back from No. 1 with Colts, among others
The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Houston Texans complete coaching interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans have completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their coaching vacancy. Ryans led the 49ers defense starting in 2021 where San Francisco finished as the third total defense and tied for ninth in points allowed. In 2022, the 49ers were second in total defense and first in points allowed.
NFL.com’s Jeremiah mocks Alabama’s Will Anderson to Cardinals
Even if the first NFL Draft picks in 2023 remain with the teams that currently own them, the Arizona Cardinals could be staring at a franchise-altering option remaining on the board at No. 3. The Chicago Bears with quarterback Justin Fields already on the roster sit in an enviable position...
Emerging Safety Isaiah Thomas discusses first unofficial visit to Florida State
The Toronto native made the leap to the United States prior to his junior season and the move is paying big dividends.
Patriots select versatile Alabama defender in latest mock draft
It’s mock draft season, and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has a pick for the New England Patriots, with the draft itself just a little over three months away. Jeremiah has the Patriots selecting a versatile playmaker out of the University of Alabama with defensive back Brian Branch at No. 14 overall. Branch can play both the safety and corner position, and that versatility is something New England could use on defense.
NFL Draft Expert Sends Vikings a CB in First 2023 Mock Draft
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network is one of the most respected NFL Draft experts in the business, and on Friday, he released his first 2023 mock draft. In that first mock, Jeremiah sent the Vikings a cornerback that has not been sent to them very often. That prospect is Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami (FL).
Joey Bosa Fined For Criticizing Officials Following Playoff Loss To Jacksonville
Nobody was more frustrated with the Los Angeles Chargers playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars than Joey Bosa. He was visibly upset with the result both during and after, criticizing the officials during a postgame press conference. Those actions and words have now cost Bosa a couple dollars, with the...
Comments / 0