Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.

MARION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO