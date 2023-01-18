Read full article on original website
Kenton Lions Members Hear About Pilot Dog Facilities
The Kenton Lions club held its meeting on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 21members and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and the prayer. The meeting was...
Position Open in City of Kenton Public Works Department
The City of Kenton has a Position open in the Public Works Department. They are hiring a Laborer/Truck Driver. A CDL License is preferred but not required, however, one must be obtained within the first year of employment. For more details or to apply, follow a link on the City...
PTO Meeting at KES
A PTO School meeting has been scheduled at Kenton Elementary School. It will be held on Tuesday January 24. The hour-long meeting will start at 6 that evening. The Kenton Elementary School is located on Silver Street in Kenton.
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
Boys and Girls Invited to Participate in Buckeye Boys and Girls State
Boys and girls are invited to participate in the American Legion Buckeye Boys State or the American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State. You will experience a week learning about the leadership, duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. The 2023 Buckeye Girls State program will be held at Bowling...
Nominations Accepted Now for Kenton City Schools Alumni Hall of Fame
Nominations are being sought for membership in the Kenton City Schools Alumni Hall of Fame. Applications are due February 11, 2023. Candidates must be Kenton High School graduates, have been out of high school a minimum of ten years, and demonstrate excellence in the areas of Achievement, character, citizenship, community, humanity, leadership, and philanthropy.
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
Obituary for Bethany J. Riblet
Bethany J. Riblet, age 74, of Ada, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1948, to the late Kenneth and Blanche Elizabeth (Kriner) Miller. On June 8, 1968, Bethany married Loren E. Riblet, who preceded her in death on November 29, 2021.
Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Findlay
Two people were arrested after a search warrant was served at a residence in Findlay this week. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS served the warrant at 345 East Sandusky Street, apartment 3 in Findlay.
Collision Involving Semis Injures Three in Marion
Three people were injured when two semis collided at just after 8 Thursday evening in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34 year old Saul Lopez-Ramirez, of Mexico, was operating a semi south on Marion Williamsport Road, and when he came to State Route 309, he failed to yield to a westbound semi being operated by 51 year old William C. Gilbert, of Marion.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hardin County until 7pm Thursday January 19, 2023……. Showers with embedded thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon into early evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind the primary threat. In...
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Bowling falls to Wapakoneta High School 2515-2301
The Wildcats traveled to Wapakoneta and fell behind after the 1st individual game 758-840. Wapakoneta increased their lead to 1412-1638 after the 2nd individual game and Kenton didn’t have enough bakers to comeback. Kenton lost by a final tally of 2301 – 2515. Adam Hopkins led Kenton with...
ONU to Construct New Softball Stadium
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University is pleased to announce it will build a new softball stadium through the generosity of lead donors Melinda (Durbin) Hileman, BA ’87, and David Hileman, BSBA ’86, BSPh ’86, longtime University supporters who have contributed their knowledge and resources in numerous ways.
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball beat Wapakoneta High School 57-38
The Lady Wildcats started strong and led throughout the entire game as they defeat Wapakoneta 57-38 in WBL play. The Wildcats move to 3-3 in the league. The Cats had another balanced scoring attack and were led by Tatum Miller with 13 points and Olivia Nolting with 12 points. The Cats are back in action on Saturday at home against Arlington.
Kenton Girls 7th Grade Basketball beat Ridgedale 42-5
The Cats started strong and never looked back! Leading all scorers was Brylee Bostleman with 24. Jadynn Byers had a career high 13. Hadley Wilson and Layla Gammon each added a bucket, while Taryn Miller chipped in a charity toss.
